Today’s Birthday (10/16/19). Communication is your golden ticket this year. Home and family benefit from disciplined action. Love beautifies everything this winter before your work takes a different turn. Change direction with a creative project next summer, leading to a professional flowering. Benefit from connecting, listening and sharing.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Study and investigate. Conduct research and put your story together. Outline what you want to say to build your piece on strong bones. Stay succinct.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Compute expenses and allocate resources. You can make extra cash over the next few days. Your productivity can get lucrative. Don’t get sidetracked.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Articulate a personal dream. Imagine what it might look like. Once you know what you want, the pieces line up with remarkable ease.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Slow down to reconsider things. Finish projects privately. Small changes can reap big rewards. Dream up an exciting future and plot your course.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Friends pull for each other, especially today and tomorrow. Strengthen bonds by spending time together. Share a heavy load and grow closer in the process.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider an interesting professional opportunity over the next few days. Advance toward a goal. Avoid scams and cons. You can make great things happen.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Studies and adventures appeal to you. Monitor conditions before traveling. Move quickly when you get the perfect opening. Discover new terrain through your own eyes or the eyes of another.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Consider investments, insurance and legal matters that could provide future benefits. Review and file applications and papers. Do the research and then choose.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Stay receptive to a partner’s views. Compromise may be required for a happy medium. Prioritize practicalities and basic foundational elements. Walk and talk together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Quicken the pace as demand picks up. Expand physical limitations through regular healthy practices. Put love into your work and it will energize you.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Romance flowers. Integrate someone new into your networks. There’s room in your circle for one more. Love and compassion connect and bind hearts together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Home comforts nurture your family. Domestic arts and crafts bring satisfaction. Make something delicious, beautiful or harmonious. Dig in the garden. Harvest what you’ve sown.
Thought for Today: “No persons are more frequently wrong, than those who will not admit they are wrong.” — Francois, Duc de la Rochefoucauld, French moralist (1613-1680).
Notable birthdays: Actress Angela Lansbury is 94. Actor Peter Bowles is 83. Actor-producer Tony Anthony is 82. Actor Barry Corbin is 79. Sportscaster Tim McCarver is 78. Rock musician C.F. Turner (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) is 76. Actress Suzanne Somers is 73. Rock singer-musician Bob Weir is 72. Producer-director David Zucker is 72. Record company executive Jim Ed Norman is 71. Actor Daniel Gerroll is 68. Actor Morgan Stevens is 68. Actress Martha Smith is 67. Comedian-actor Andy Kindler is 63. Actor-director Tim Robbins is 61. Actor-musician Gary Kemp is 60. Singer-musician Bob Mould is 59. Actor Randy Vasquez is 58. Rock musician Flea (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 57. Movie director Kenneth Lonergan is 57. Actor Christian Stolte is 57. Actor Todd Stashwick is 51. Actress Terri J. Vaughn is 50. Singer Wendy Wilson (Wilson Phillips) is 50. Rapper B-Rock (B-Rock and the Bizz) is 48. Rock singer Chad Gray (Mudvayne) is 48. Actor Paul Sparks is 48. Actress Kellie Martin is 44. Singer John Mayer is 42. Actor Jeremy Jackson is 39. Actress Caterina Scorsone is 39. Actress Brea Grant is 38. Actor Kyler Pettis is 27. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is 27. Tennis star Naomi Osaka is 22.
