Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Oct. 21

Today’s Birthday (10/21/20). Your home and family blossom and grow this year. Discipline, persistence and coordination generate satisfying domestic results. A twist redirects your journey this winter, motivating the creation of a masterpiece. Story changes require edits next summer, before a fascinating investigation carries you off. Share inspiration.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — A lucky career break unfolds. Take advantage of an opportunity. Walk through the open door. Smile, and say “thank you.” Embrace creativity. Follow a dream.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of favorable conditions to get out. Exploration expands your sense of space. Make long-distance connections without going anywhere. You’re creating something new.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Discuss shared finances to strategize for growth. Consider new opportunities as previously closed doors open. Refine plans to adapt. Find lucrative solutions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Brainstorm with your partner and come up with surprising new possibilities. Imagine a long-term vision worth pulling for. Support each other with kindness.