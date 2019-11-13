Today’s Birthday (11/13/19). Harvest abundant profits this year. Communicate faithfully with your growing networks. Your winter muses feed your creativity, which could motivate a shift in your educational itinerary. Budget for an income change next summer before you make an amazing, beneficial discovery. Weave connections for shared prosperity.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Express a heartfelt dream and align your actions to your words. Long-term gain is possible today. Creativity and communication flower. Positive conditions light the way.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Compute expenses and monitor the budget. A profitable prize can be won. Launch a lucrative initiative. Align your words and action. Invite participation.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Get energized by inspiring words. Everything is lining up in your favor. Share a possibility with long-term personal benefit and then go for it.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Settle into a cozy, peaceful spot for creative thinking and envisioning. Plans laid today have long-lasting benefit. Consider options and possibilities. The impossible seems attainable.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork and collaboration flowers with a powerful long-term vision. Throw your skills and talents behind a compelling possibility. Go for big results together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — A professional dream is within reach. Articulate what you want and share the possibilities you envision. You can surge ahead. Push for your heart’s desire.
You have free articles remaining.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — An educational adventure reveals fabulous treasure. What do you want to learn? Align your heart, words and actions for long-lasting gain. Take big ground.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to take advantage of profitable opportunities. Coordinate and aim for an inspiring mission with lucrative reward. Invest for long-term gain. Make your moves.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Partnership blossoms. Work together for a common love. Express your heart and commit energy to take powerful action. Advance by leaps and bounds. Celebrate together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — A motivating vision energizes you. What do you want to achieve? Huge gains are possible. Make physical improvements for long-term benefits to your work and health.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Love inspires action. Widen your circle of family and friends. Articulate your vision and passion and others will get inspired, too. Make bold declarations and advance together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Conditions favor making big domestic improvements. Align your hearts, words and actions for long-lasting family benefit. Express visions and realize them for satisfying results.
Thought for Today: “I have always imagined that Paradise will be a kind of library.” — Jorge Luis Borges, Argentine author (1899-1986).
Notable birthdays: Journalist-author Peter Arnett is 85. Actor Jimmy Hawkins is 78. Blues singer John Hammond is 77. Country singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard is 73. Actor Joe Mantegna is 72. Actress Sheila Frazier is 71. Musician Andrew Ranken (The Pogues) is 66. Actress Tracy Scoggins is 66. Actor Chris Noth is 65. Actress-comedian Whoopi Goldberg is 64. Actor Rex Linn is 63. Actress Caroline Goodall is 60. Actor Neil Flynn is 59. Former NFL quarterback and College Football Hall of Famer Vinny Testaverde is 56. Rock musician Walter Kibby (Fishbone) is 55. Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is 52. Actor Steve Zahn is 52. Actor Gerard Butler is 50. Writer-activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali is 50. Actor Jordan Bridges is 46. Actress Aisha Hinds is 44. Rock musician Nikolai Fraiture is 41. Former NBA All-Star Metta World Peace (formerly Ron Artest) is 40. Actress Monique Coleman is 39. Actor Rahul Kohli is 34. Actor Devon Bostick is 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.