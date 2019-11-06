Today’s Birthday (11/06/19). This year provides a rich harvest. Organize, connect and coordinate steadily for best results. Enjoy a creative spotlight this winter, motivating a shift in travel or educational priorities. Save to surpass summer financial shortfalls as your exploration blossoms into a delicious discovery. Preserve some for future sustenance.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Quiet contemplations engage and delight. Harmony requires effort. Communications could misfire. Focus on long-term plans and goals. Muse on dreams, intuitions and fantasies.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Adhere to social schedules to keep deadlines and promises. Avoid controversy or confrontation and get productive behind closed doors. Creative design produces valuable efficiencies.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A work assignment requires focus. Don’t gamble with the rent money. Postpone important communications. You make need to make a mess to advance.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Travel or educational costs may be higher than expected. Postpone big decisions for better conditions. Do the homework and imagine achieving the desired results.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Stay practical with finances. Don’t stir up jealousies or step on anyone’s sensitivities. Keep your side of the bargain to advance shared goals.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Don’t be critical with your partner or risk arguments. Instead, show extra patience. Withhold harsh words or impulsive outbursts. Restore integrity where it’s missing.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Put in the practice behind the scenes that allows for excellent performance. Prioritize health. Take a refreshing pause and wait for better conditions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Keep your promises, especially with your sweetheart. Conversation could lead to romance and fun. Talk about dreams and intriguing possibilities. Share thoughts about what you love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Get carried away by a domestic project. Guard against overspending or indulging. Clean and organize a space for beauty and functionality. Design, craft and bake.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Learn from another’s expertise. Share recipes, ideas and drawings. You see practical implications. Make a short-term mess for long-term benefits. Analyze and edit.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Maintain your advantage. Learn from the competition. Follow through with promises. Acknowledge your team. Focus your moneymaking efforts for long-term goals. Follow a dream.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially persuasive. Share your dreams and visions, although they don’t match current realities. Get creative and imagine long-term solutions. Your charms cannot be denied.
Notable birthdays: Country singer Stonewall Jackson is 87. Singer P.J. Proby is 81. Actress Sally Field is 73. Jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval is 70. Actress Lori Singer (“Fame,” “Footloose”) is 62. Bassist Paul Brindley of The Sundays is 56. Singer Corey Glover of Living Colour is 55. Actor Peter DeLuise (“seaQuest DSV,” “21 Jump Street”) is 53. Actress Kelly Rutherford (“Melrose Place”) is 51. Actor Ethan Hawke is 49. Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson (“The Taste,” “Chopped”) is 49. Actress Thandie Newton is 47. Model-actress Rebecca Romijn is 47. Actress Zoe McLellan (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 45. Actress Taryn Manning is 41. Actress Patina Miller (“Madam Secretary”) is 35. Singer-songwriter Ben Rector is 33. Actress Emma Stone is 31.
