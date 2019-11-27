Today’s Birthday (11/27/19). Experience a personal flowering this year. Rising income comes with consistent value and reliable results. A cash-flow surge this winter helps you adjust to family transitions. Give up a personal habit that no longer serves you next summer, inspiring new collaborative profits. Take leadership.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — As your fantasies are clarified, they get more tangible and achievable. With Neptune direct, you can see the way forward. Dreams provide valuable insight and motivation.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — A group project gains forward momentum with Neptune direct. Strange powers of attraction are at work in your life. Previously hidden connections strengthen and grow.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — It’s easier to increase your authority now that Neptune’s direct. Career decisions gel and your professional dreams advance. Opportunities that seemed illusive come into focus.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A barrier to travel is dissolving now that Neptune’s direct. Adventures beckon, and the road to take becomes clear. Discover the missing puzzle pieces.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Sign contracts and firm up the numbers. Financial confusion or vagueness solidifies into a working budget with Neptune direct. It’s easier to save money.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Work together for common dreams. Partnerships strengthen and solidify with Neptune direct. Previously unavailable collaborations come together. Grow closer with shared purpose.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — It’s getting easier to tell fact from fantasy with Neptune direct. Streamline routines and chores. A health barrier dissolves. Put your talents to work.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Romantic fantasies are becoming more achievable now that Neptune’s direct. Express your heart to someone who makes it beat stronger. Creativity comes naturally.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Nebulous home improvements solidify. Domestic desires, plans and visions clarify. Increase your household beauty and comfort level with Neptune direct. Make your place dreamy.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Things start to make sense. With Neptune direct, abstract subjects are easier to understand. You can see the hidden machinery. Communications gain clarity, impact and effectiveness.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — A fantastical source of income actually materializes. Now that Neptune is direct, it’s easier to collect on promises and increase your financial strength.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Gain clarity on personal goals with Neptune direct in your sign. Things come together naturally. What seemed impossible takes clear shape. A fantasy approaches reality.
Thought for Today: “Man’s loneliness is but his fear of life.” — Eugene O’Neill, American playwright (born 1888, died this date in 1953).
Notable birthdays: Author Gail Sheehy is 82. Footwear designer Manolo Blahnik is 77. Academy Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow is 68. TV host Bill Nye (“Bill Nye, the Science Guy”) is 64. Actor William Fichtner is 63. Caroline Kennedy is 62. Academy Award-winning screenwriter Callie Khouri is 62. Rock musician Charlie Burchill (Simple Minds) is 60. Actor Michael Rispoli is 59. Jazz composer/big band leader Maria Schneider is 59. Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty is 59. Rock musician Charlie Benante (Anthrax) is 57. Rock musician Mike Bordin (Faith No More) is 57. Actor Fisher Stevens is 56. Actress Robin Givens is 55. Actor Michael Vartan is 51. Actress Elizabeth Marvel is 50. Rapper Skoob (DAS EFX) is 49. Actor Kirk Acevedo is 48. Rapper Twista is 47. Actor Jaleel White is 43. Actor Arjay Smith is 36. Actress Alison Pill is 34. Actress Lashana Lynch (TV: “Still Star-Crossed”) is 32. Actress-singer Aubrey Peeples is 26.
