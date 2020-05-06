Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, May 6

Notable birthdays: Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays is 89. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., is 86. Rock singer Bob Seger is 75. Singer Jimmie Dale Gilmore is 75. Gospel singer-comedian Lulu Roman is 74. Actor Alan Dale is 73. Actor Ben Masters is 73. Actor Richard Cox is 72. Actor Gregg Henry is 68. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is 67. TV personality Tom Bergeron is 65. Actress Roma Downey is 60. Rock singer John Flansburgh (They Might Be Giants) is 60. Actress Julianne Phillips is 60. Actor-director George Clooney is 59. Actor Clay O’Brien is 59. Rock singer-musician Tony Scalzo (Fastball) is 56. Actress Leslie Hope is 55. Actress Geneva Carr (TV: “Bull”) is 54. Rock musician Mark Bryan (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 53. Rock musician Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters) is 49. Actress Stacey Oristano is 41. Model/TV personality Tiffany Coyne is 38. Actress Adrianne Palicki is 37. Actress Gabourey Sidibe is 37. Actress-comedian Sasheer Zamata is 34. Rapper Meek Mill is 33. Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is 30. Actress-singer Naomi Scott is 27. Actor Noah Galvin is 26.