Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, May 26

Today’s Birthday (05/26/21). Education flowers this year. Steady discipline and organization produce valuable results. Taking a new tack with your partner this spring leads to summer’s personal breakthrough. Make a thoughtful transition this winter, before an exciting collaboration inspires your heart. Grow by practicing passions, talents and enthusiasms.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — An exploration changes and adapts. Tonight’s Eclipse illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts over six months. Learn from a master.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — The stakes could seem high under tonight’s Lunar Eclipse. Shift directions with shared finances over the next six months. Work out the next phase together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Reach a turning point with a partnership, with the Eclipse in Sagittarius. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to changes in plans.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Adapt practices for new conditions under this Sagittarius Eclipse. Begin a new physical health and fitness phase, despite barriers, limitations or obstacles. Increase strength and vitality.