Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, May 19

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — You can see your own flaws and imperfections. Fantasies evaporate. Restore integrity where it’s missing. You are beloved. Nurture your heart and spirit.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Lay low for private productivity. Avoid travel or fuss. Illusions fade. You can see what was hidden. Consider possibilities and reassess plans. Recharge and plot.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Social hardship or challenges face friends and allies. Reach out for support. Accept it when needed and offer when you can. Coordinate with your community.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize work to meet a deadline. Choose privacy over publicity. A hidden mess could be revealed. Correct mistakes quickly. Strengthen basic foundations.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Dig into an investigation. You’re discovering a mess. Uncover it layer by layer to reveal the underlying truth. Daylight is the strongest disinfectant. Shine your light.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for funding. Pull together to surmount financial obstacles. Shared commitments unite your efforts. Strengthen infrastructures and bonds. Your contribution makes a difference.