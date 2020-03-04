Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, March 4

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Tell your personal story, with Mercury in your sign. Your home can become your love nest, with Venus in Taurus. Enjoy home and family.

Notable birthdays: Actress Paula Prentiss is 82. Movie director Adrian Lyne is 79. Singer Shakin’ Stevens is 72. Author James Ellroy is 72. Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry is 70. Singer Chris Rea is 69. Actor/rock singer-musician Ronn Moss is 68. Actress Kay Lenz is 67. Musician Emilio Estefan is 67. Movie director Scott Hicks is 67. Actress Catherine O’Hara is 66. Actor Mykelti Williamson is 63. Actress Patricia Heaton is 62. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., is 62. Actor Steven Weber is 59. Rock musician Jason Newsted is 57. Actress Stacy Edwards is 55. Rapper Grand Puba is 54. Rock musician Patrick Hannan (The Sundays) is 54. Rock singer Evan Dando (Lemonheads) is 53. Actress Patsy Kensit is 52. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., is 52. Gay rights activist Chaz Bono is 51. Actress Andrea Bendewald is 50. Actor Nick Stabile is 50. Rock musician Fergal Lawler (The Cranberries) is 49. Country singer Jason Sellers is 49. Jazz musician Jason Marsalis is 43. Actress Jessica Heap is 37. Actor Scott Michael Foster is 35. TV personality Whitney Port is 35. Actress Audrey Esparza is 34. Actress Margo Harshman is 34. Actor Josh Bowman is 32. Actress Andrea Bowen is 30. Actress Jenna Boyd is 27.