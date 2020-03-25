Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, March 25

Today’s Birthday (03/25/20). Your career leaps forward this year. Strengthen your team for foundational structure. Take a professional leap before resolving a family puzzle. Reroute your summer travel plans to focus on domestic pleasures. Change your message next winter before your exploration widens. Raise the level of your game.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Begin a self-confident phase. Use your power responsibly. You’re growing and developing like a weed. Strengthen your home base. Take care of yourself.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Get philosophical about big picture questions. Savor insight and epiphanies from last night’s Aries New Moon. Invent and strategize for harmony and ease. Consider spiritual growth.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Community efforts can win a fabulous prize. Adopt a more analytical view with help from a technical friend. Powerful negotiations convince others. Collaborate.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Complete old projects and begin a new professional phase. Invent and articulate the work you want to develop and the direction you want to grow.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Explore and investigate a subject of your fascination. Get the facts. Take a creative tack. Discover unexpected possibilities in a new direction. Follow clues.
You have free articles remaining.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Work together to grow your family financial savings. Simplify plans and monitor the budget. Shop carefully for best value. Trickling coins add up.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration flowers between you and your partner. Support each other and share chores and responsibilities. Stay in communication to avoid mistakes. Celebrate later.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Exercise and good food energizes. Demand for your work may seem high. Carve out time for yourself to recharge batteries. Balance work and play.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize love over the next two weeks. A romantic relationship transforms. Enjoy sweet moments with family and friends. Expand your level of passion.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Settle into your cozy nest. Beautify your surroundings to encourage creativity. Enjoy cooking, crafting and organization. Savor home-baked treats with family. Relax together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Learning comes easily. Soak in new information like a sponge. Illuminate the important threads of the story. Write and share your unique view.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Research upcoming purchases meticulously for the best performance. Go for long-lasting quality. Good equipment is worth the extra investment. Provide valuable services.
Thought for Today: “The truth does not change according to our ability to stomach it emotionally.” — Flannery O’Connor, American author (1925-1964).
Notable birthdays: Movie reviewer Gene Shalit is 94. Former astronaut James Lovell is 92. Feminist activist and author Gloria Steinem is 86. Singer Anita Bryant is 80. Actor Paul Michael Glaser is 77. Singer Sir Elton John is 73. Actress Bonnie Bedelia is 72. Actress-comedian Mary Gross is 67. Actor James McDaniel is 62. Former Sen. John Ensign, R-Nev., is 62. Movie producer Amy Pascal is 62. Rock musician Steve Norman (Spandau Ballet) is 60. Actress Brenda Strong is 60. Actor Fred Goss is 59. Actor-writer-director John Stockwell is 59. Actress Marcia Cross is 58. Author Kate DiCamillo is 56. Actress Lisa Gay Hamilton is 56. Actress Sarah Jessica Parker is 55. Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine is 54. TV personality Ben Mankiewicz is 53. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Debi Thomas is 53. Actor Laz Alonso is 49. Singer Melanie Blatt (All Saints) is 45. Actor Domenick Lombardozzi is 44. Actor Lee Pace is 41. Actor Sean Faris is 38. Comedian-actor Alex Moffat (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 38. Former auto racer Danica Patrick is 38. Actress-singer Katharine McPhee is 36. Comedian-actor Chris Redd (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 35. Singer Jason Castro is 33. Rapper Big Sean is 32. Rap DJ-producer Ryan Lewis is 32. Actor Matthew Beard is 31. Actress-singer Aly (AKA Alyson) Michalka is 31. Actor Kiowa Gordon is 30. Actress Seychelle Gabriel is 29.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!