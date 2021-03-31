Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, March 31

Today’s Birthday (03/31/21). Benefits flow through friendship and collaboration this year. Consistent contribution builds strong foundations for bold accomplishments. Overcome complications with travel and education this spring, before summer unveils your creative prizes. Finding new income sources this winter prompts an exciting exploration. Community efforts earn extra gain.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Maintain positive cash flow. Communication gets you around a structural breakdown. It pays to recycle. Reinforce the basics. Coordinate with your partner for extra credit.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate to find solutions and implement them. Breakdowns or misfortune could affect your partnership. Coordinate your efforts. Align strategies and schedules. Share love and support.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow to investigate physical issues. Talk it over from different perspectives. Strategize around an obstacle. Protect your health and vitality. Nurture yourself and grow stronger.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Adapt to limitations or barriers to romance and fun. Talk, network and find clever solutions through connection. Focus on love and everything works out.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make a home repair before something breaks, especially where water is concerned. Keep systems flowing. Minimize risk or controversy and enjoy domestic creations.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep your attitude positive despite miscommunications. Patiently clarify. Do the homework and rely on basic facts. Simplify your arguments and lead with heart.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Punctuate an agreement or deal with optimism. Manage carefully to overcome a financial hurdle. Provide excellent service and follow through on what you said.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Resist impulsive or automatic reactions. Don’t say anything you’d later regret. Listen and observe. Wait for developments. Keep things simple and easy. Follow your heart.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Enjoy private time to contemplate recent events. Process emotions and feelings with comforting rituals. Organize plans. Discuss dreams and possibilities with your inner circle.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Teamwork provides the missing link. Adapt and coordinate to manage a structural breakdown. Keep your objective in mind. Inspire and encourage others to succeed.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Push, but do it gently. Don’t rock the boat at work. Professional complications require adjustment and finesse. Stick to reliable tricks. Provide valuable services.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Heed advice from experts, even when you don’t agree. Travel complications and roadblocks abound. Advance educational goals step by step and adjust as you go.
Notable birthdays: Actor William Daniels is 94. Actor Richard Chamberlain is 87. Actor Shirley Jones is 87. Musician Herb Alpert is 86. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., is 81. Former U.S. Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass., is 81. Actor Christopher Walken is 78. Comedian Gabe Kaplan is 77. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is 77. Rock musician Mick Ralphs (Bad Company; Mott the Hoople) is 77. Former Vice President Al Gore is 74. Author David Eisenhower is 73. Actor Rhea Perlman is 73. Actor Robbie Coltrane is 71. Actor Ed Marinaro is 71. Rock musician Angus Young (AC/DC) is 66. Actor Marc McClure is 64. Actor William McNamara is 56. Alt-country musician Bob Crawford (The Avett Brothers) is 50. Actor Ewan McGregor is 50. Actor Erica Tazel is 46. Actor Judi Shekoni is 43. Rapper Tony Yayo is 43. Actor Kate Micucci is 41. Actor Brian Tyree Henry (TV: “Atlanta” Stage: “Book of Mormon”) is 39. Actor Melissa Ordway is 38. Jazz musician Christian Scott is 38. Pop musician Jack Antonoff (fun.) is 37. Actor Jessica Szohr is 36.