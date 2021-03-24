Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, March 24

Today’s Birthday (03/24/21). Friends and allies open exciting doors this year. Consistent collaboration and teamwork can accomplish miracles. Travel and study complications this spring prompt a productive creative renaissance this summer. A frugal winter outlook sets the stage for your next educational adventure. Share support, love and deeper connection.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Romance and fun have your attention. Handle practical matters first. Invite participation to get chores done quickly so you can all go play.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Fix up your place. Make technical upgrades. Positive results energize your efforts. Adapt spaces for changes. Find new uses for old stuff. Support family harmony.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Things are starting to make sense. Changes confirm your intuition. Revelations show your idea’s weakness. Put the puzzle pieces together. Do the background research.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Monitor expenses closely. Unexpected events could deviate your financial plans. Avoid risky business. Prioritize simplicity and basics. Gain and stash resources. Maintain a positive balance.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Dress for success. Groom for Zoom and smile for the camera. Choose private over public engagements. Carve out time for yourself. Advance personal goals.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Step back to process recent events. Distractions abound. Privacy comforts and soothes. Clean your spaces. Organize your thoughts and plans. Investigate options and choose.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Listen to team considerations. Adapt to unexpected plans. Reinforce structural support. Contribute to a collaborative effort. Keep your patience and sense of humor.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Advance your professional objectives despite changes or delays. Get expert support when needed. Heed the voice of experience. Choose privacy over publicity. Prepare your presentation.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Slow down. Don’t step into a pitfall. Minimize risk. Avoid travel. Investigate your educational options. Adapt your research to shifting circumstances. Find creative solutions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Changes necessitate budget review. Monitor cash flow to cover unexpected expenses. Avoid impulsive moves. Simplify and prioritize basics. Strengthen foundations and support structures.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Quickly handle a structural breakdown. Collaboration and coordination lead to simple solutions. Work together for common gain. Strengthen basic foundations. Encourage each other.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize your work and health. Slow to avoid accidents or mistakes. Cutting corners would be more expensive overall. Highlight safety. Adapt practices with changes.
Notable birthdays: Actor William Smith is 88. Fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie is 82. Former Washington Gov. Christine Gregoire is 74. Rock musician Lee Oskar is 73. Singer Nick Lowe is 72. Rock musician Dougie Thomson (Supertramp) is 70. Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger is 70. Comedian Louie Anderson is 68. Actor Donna Pescow is 67. Actor Robert Carradine is 67. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, is 67. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is 65. Actor Kelly LeBrock is 61. TV personality Star Jones is 59. Country-rock musician Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers) is 57. Actor Peter Jacobson is 56. Rock singer-musician Sharon Corr (The Corrs) is 51. Actor Lauren Bowles is 51. Actor Lara Flynn Boyle is 51. Rapper Maceo (AKA P.A. Pasemaster Mase) is 51. Actor Megyn Price is 50. Actor Jim Parsons is 48. Christian rock musician Chad Butler (Switchfoot) is 47. Actor Alyson Hannigan is 47. Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is 45. Actor Amanda Brugel (TV: “The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 44. Actor Olivia Burnette is 44. Actor Jessica Chastain is 44. Actor Amir Arison is 43. Actor Lake Bell is 42. Rock musician Benj Gershman (O.A.R.) is 41. Neo-soul musician Jesse Phillips (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 41. Actor Philip Winchester (TV: “Strike Back”) is 40. Dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is 35. Actor Keisha Castle-Hughes is 31.