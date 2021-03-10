Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, March 10

Today’s Birthday (03/10/21). Invent and realize bold possibilities this year. Put in the consistent backstage efforts to realize your dreams. Navigate springtime career obstacles, before a sweet summer of domestic renewal and family connection. Resolving communication challenges next winter leads to a professional status surge. Follow a dream.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Stay polite and helpful with others, even when they’re not. Appearances can deceive. Each has their story. Advance a shared dream through collaboration.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Balance work and family responsibilities. Explore new workspace options. Adapt to shifting professional circumstances. An old dream seems newly possible. Imagine the potential.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Adapt studies and research to explore virtually. Avoid risky travel conditions. You can advance a long-held dream. Investigate a fascinating subject. Learn valuable tricks.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Contribute to a shared financial effort. Collaborate around an unexpected expense. Focus on fundraising and investments, filing documents and forms, taxes and invoices.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Strategize with your partner to work out a way around an obstacle. An old ambition or dream offers new potential. Discuss possibilities together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets results. Prioritize health and wellness. Slow to avoid accidents. Disciplined practices support with complications or changes. Collaborate with a great coach.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Breathe deeply and focus on what you love. Avoid risk or hassle. You can see clearly what’s important. Savor simple pleasures at home with family.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Share family support. Adapt to a domestic breakdown. Make a repair or upgrade that provides lasting improvement. Plant seedlings and tend your garden.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Carefully edit your message. Diplomacy helps you communicate around a misunderstanding. Listen to all considerations. Let others know they’ve been heard. Solve an intellectual puzzle.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Focus on the numbers. Monitor and mind the gap. Tap into another funding source or a profitable project. New evidence threatens complacency. You’ve got this.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. You’re ready to make positive changes, despite complications. You’re getting stronger. Consider what’s most important. Invent inspiring possibilities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Plan your moves to advance a dream. Listen to intuition. Keep strengthening structures and supports, despite risky travel conditions. Play it safe and easy.
Notable birthdays: Talk show host Ralph Emery is 88. Bluegrass/country singer-musician Norman Blake is 83. Actor Chuck Norris is 81. Playwright David Rabe is 81. Singer Dean Torrence (Jan and Dean) is 81. Actor Katharine Houghton (Film: “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?”) is 79. Actor Richard Gant is 77. Rock musician Tom Scholz (Boston) is 74. Former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell is 74. TV personality/businesswoman Barbara Corcoran (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 72. Actor Aloma Wright is 71. Blues musician Ronnie Earl (Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters) is 68. Producer-director-writer Paul Haggis is 68. Alt-country/rock musician Gary Louris is 66. Actor Shannon Tweed is 64. Pop/jazz singer Jeanie Bryson is 63. Actor Sharon Stone is 63. Rock musician Gail Greenwood is 61. Magician Lance Burton is 61. Movie producer Scott Gardenhour is 60. Actor Jasmine Guy is 59. Rock musician Jeff Ament (Pearl Jam) is 58. Music producer Rick Rubin is 58. Britain’s Prince Edward is 57. Rock singer Edie Brickell is 55. Actor Stephen Mailer is 55. Actor Philip Anthony-Rodriguez is 53. Actor Paget Brewster is 52. Actor Jon Hamm is 50. Rapper-producer Timbaland is 49. Actor Cristian de la Fuente is 47. Rock musician Jerry Horton (Papa Roach) is 46. Actor Jeff Branson is 44. Singer Robin Thicke is 44. Actor Bree Turner is 44. Olympic gold medal gymnast Shannon Miller is 44. Contemporary Christian singer Michael Barnes (Red) is 42. Actor Edi Gathegi is 42. Actor Thomas Middleditch is 39. Country singer Carrie Underwood is 38. Actor Olivia Wilde is 37. R&B singer Emeli Sande is 34. Country singer Rachel Reinert is 32. Country musician Jared Hampton (LANCO) is 30. Actor Emily Osment is 29.