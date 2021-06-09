Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, June 9

Today’s Birthday (06/09/21). Fortune favors education, exploration and inquiry this year. Pursue investigations with steady discipline. Power and confidence surge this summer, leading to an autumn of evolving plans. Collaboration flowers with your partner this winter, motivating spring plans aligned with purpose and passion. Discoveries reveal entirely new possibilities.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Communications channels flow with greater ease. Practice diplomacy, especially in a tense situation. Avoid gossip or arguments. Discuss practicalities to reinforce support structures.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Profitable markets are developing, and you’re well placed. Harvest the fruit you’ve been tending. Continue nurturing seeds and saplings. Feed roots and shoots.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Follow the higher path, when you reach a fork in the road. Align words and actions to a deeper purpose. Personal integrity leads to happiness.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — You’re preparing to burst from your cocoon. Reimagine long-held dreams and update. Adapt plans for current circumstances. Consider traditions, rituals and deeper meaning.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Friends are your true wealth. They make your life richer. Connect over common passion or cause. Deepen bonds. Contribute as you can. Pay it forward.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Exciting professional opportunities are worth pursuing. With each successful project completed, your status rises. Discipline matters. Gain strength from the past. Provide excellence.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Studies reveal valuable treasures. A satisfying prize is within reach. Do the homework and preparation to excel. Grow and develop talents and skills.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prepare and coordinate for an abundant harvest together. Manage budgets to conserve resources. Choose expenditures carefully. Put the pieces in place. Water, tend and nurture.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Connect with your partner at a deeper level by sharing support. You can see what’s most important. Provide a stabilizing influence. Weave your branches together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Regular practice grows physical strength, endurance and skills. Keep your objective in mind. Maintain tranquility. Focus on technique. Slow and steady wins the race.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Share precious moments with the ones you love. Play games and music. Get out in nature for extra points. Savor delicious flavors, vistas and company.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Home and family hold your attention. Domestic improvements provide satisfying results. Enjoy culinary arts, connection with kids, and projects involving design for functionality and beauty.
Notable birthdays: Comedian Jackie Mason is 93. Media analyst Marvin Kalb is 91. Former baseball manager and player Bill Virdon is 90. Sports commentator Dick Vitale is 82. Author Letty Cottin Pogrebin is 82. Rock musician Mick Box (Uriah Heep) is 74. Retired MLB All-Star Dave Parker is 70. Film composer James Newton Howard is 70. Mystery author Patricia Cornwell is 65. Actor Michael J. Fox is 60. Writer-producer Aaron Sorkin is 60. Actor Johnny Depp is 58. Actor Gloria Reuben is 57. Gospel singer-actress Tamela Mann is 55. Rock musician Dean Felber (Hootie & the Blowfish) is 54. Rock musician Dean Dinning is 54. Musician Ed Simons is 51. Actor Keesha Sharp is 48. Actor Michaela Conlin is 43. Actor Natalie Portman is 40.