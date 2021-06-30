Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, June 30

Today’s Birthday (06/30/21). Shared ventures gain value this year. Build family financial strength with steady, coordinated efforts. Creative ideas gestate into plans and strategies this summer, before autumn reveals social hurdles. Healthy practices energize your work next winter, before renewed community connections develop next spring. Play to win.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Reflect on the road traveled from a comfortable perch. Creative visions animate your thoughts. Capture inspiration into sketches and notes. Make dreamy plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork can lead to victory. Set goals high and go. Take advantage of a lucky break. Long-term benefits are possible. Play your part.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Discover creative solutions for a professional puzzle. An unexpected door opens toward a dreamy possibility. Discuss future options. A positive situation develops naturally.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Choose your path carefully. Dig deeper into a fascinating subject. Read the back story. Expand your view through another’s eyes. Your exploration reveals hidden treasure.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Contribute to grow family fortunes. Pay debts and file taxes. Collaborate with patience. Don’t get stopped by delays or misunderstandings. Consistent efforts pay extra dividends.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Imagine perfection with your partner, and invite suggestions. Strengthen bonds with simple connections. Share the load and share the laughter. Have fun together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Indulge in movement and rest. Dance to excellent music. Walk for a change of scenery. Physical action generates satisfying results. Healthy pursuits energize your work.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A romantic dream appears within reach. Adapt for practicalities. Artistic efforts provide an advantage. Draw upon hidden resources. Have fun and invite participation.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Home renovations take focus. Clean and prepare. Repair and restore. Upgrade spaces to support family. Research purchases carefully for best quality and value.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Creative muses enchant you. Capture words and images. Craft, mold and edit. Exchange ideas with your networks. Follow intuition and clever hunches. Solve a puzzle.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Energize a lucrative endeavor. Keep your bargains. Provide excellence. A dream comes into sharper focus. Put your heart into your work and it pays extra.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Inspiration feeds a personal dream. Advance by sharing what you see possible. Learn and develop. Take advantage of lucky circumstances. Shine your light.
Notable birthdays: Actor Lea Massari is 88. Actor Nancy Dussault is 85. Songwriter Tony Hatch is 82. Singer Glenn Shorrock is 77. Actor Leonard Whiting is 71. Jazz musician Stanley Clarke is 70. Actor David Garrison is 69. Rock musician Hal Lindes (Dire Straits) is 68. Actor-comedian David Alan Grier is 65. Actor Vincent D’Onofrio is 62. Actor Deirdre Lovejoy is 59. Actor Rupert Graves is 58. Former boxer Mike Tyson is 55. Actor Peter Outerbridge is 55. Rock musician Tom Drummond (Better Than Ezra) is 52. Actor-comedian Tony Rock (TV: “Living Biblically”) is 52. Actor Brian Bloom is 51. Actor Monica Potter is 50. Actor Molly Parker is 49. Actor Rick Gonzalez is 42.
Actor Tom Burke is 40. Actor Lizzy Caplan is 39. Actor Susannah Flood is 39.