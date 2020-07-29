Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, July 29

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize passion, romance and family fun. Keep your promises, and then go play. Picnics and barbecues delight. Share something delicious with people you love.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Renovate the castle. Domestic repairs and upgrades are required. Work a creative puzzle regarding interior decoration. Consider color, texture and lighting. Improvements satisfy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Sort ideas into coherent thoughts. Listen to an older person and learn from their experience. Your intuition and creativity help you solve a problem.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus to maintain positive cash flow. Direct energy to build momentum. You can find the resources you need. Your work is gaining respect.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re inspired by new ideas. Get into action to build a personal dream. Pursue a vision. You can get what you need. Make things happen.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — You may find the answer in a dream. Sort your thoughts and plans. Envision desired results for yourself and others. What would it take?