Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, July 28

Today’s Birthday (07/28/21). Benefits flow through partnership this year. Disciplined coordination builds strong foundations for growth. Dive into a social summertime, before autumn changes redirect your work. Winter romance, passion and creativity inspire professional breakthroughs next spring. Together, you’re greater than the sum of your parts.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Grow through social and community connection for five months, with Jupiter in Aquarius, joining Saturn, in the Great Conjunction. Your team is invincible.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your ambitions, career, business goals, and reputation grow and develop with Jupiter entering Aquarius. Recognition and rewards arise over five months. You’re in the limelight.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Educational growth and development feeds your intellectual curiosity over five months, with Jupiter in Aquarius. Cultural connections motivate and inspire. Learn and explore.