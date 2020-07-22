Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, July 22

Today’s Birthday (07/22/20). Grow physical health, strength and endurance this year. Disciplined efforts generate higher performance. Changes affect your industry. Review family financial plans. Discover renewed faith and purpose this summer, before overcoming a health challenge. Adapt to social changes this winter, before falling in love. Take heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — The next month, with the Sun in Leo, favors fun and romance. Love is in the air. It’s easier to get what you want. Pursue passions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — For four weeks, under the Leo Sun, family comes first. Strengthen your base. Focus on household improvement and raising levels of domestic bliss.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — What classes do you want to take? Begin a 30-day learning phase. You’re especially brilliant this month, with the Sun in Leo. Express your views.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You can generate positive cash flow over the next month. With the Sun in Leo, you’ve got a golden touch. Profit from creative efforts.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — You’re coming into your own power. Step into the spotlight this month, with the Sun in your sign. Lead with compassion. Pay it forward.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — You’re entering a contemplative phase. For the next four weeks, it’s easier to finish old projects. Don’t forget to take time for yourself. Breathe deeply.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to social changes under the Leo Sun. Pull together for community resiliency. Share resources and information. Help each other. Build networks.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Advance your professional agenda this month, with the Sun in Leo. Your influence is growing. Business picks up in a new direction. Expand your career.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Explore new horizons this month. The Leo Sun inspires travel and investigation. Research your subject in depth. Prepare carefully and include backup plans. Discover unexpected views.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Financial planning pays off this month. Adapt budgets and expenses to changes with a shared venture. Pivot to address a shifting market. Communication makes a difference.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — With the Sun in Leo, partnership flourishes over the next month. Teach each other what’s needed. Coordinate your collaboration. Listen and learn.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — For the next four weeks, prioritize your health and work under the Leo Sun. Physical activities energize you. Practice grows and strengthens your capacities.
Notable birthdays: Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, R-Kan., is 97. Author Tom Robbins is 88. Actress Louise Fletcher is 86. Rhythm-and-blues singer Chuck Jackson is 83. Actor Terence Stamp is 82. Game show host Alex Trebek is 80. Singer George Clinton is 79. Actor-singer Bobby Sherman is 77. Former Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, R-Texas, is 77. Movie writer-director Paul Schrader is 74. Actor Danny Glover is 74. Singer Mireille Mathieu is 74. Actor-comedian-director Albert Brooks is 73. Rock singer Don Henley is 73. Movie composer Alan Menken is 71. Singer-actress Lonette McKee is 67. Jazz musician Al Di Meola is 66. Actor Willem Dafoe is 65. Actor John Leguizamo is 60. Rhythm-and-blues singer Keith Sweat is 59. Actress Joanna Going is 57. Actor Rob Estes is 57. Folk singer Emily Saliers (Indigo Girls) is 57. Actor-comedian David Spade is 56. Actor Patrick Labyorteaux is 55. Rock musician Pat Badger is 53. Actress Irene Bedard is 53. Actor Rhys Ifans is 53. Actress Diana Maria Riva is 51. Actor Colin Ferguson is 48. Actor/singer Jaime Camil is 47. Rock musician Daniel Jones is 47. Singer Rufus Wainwright is 47. Actress Franka Potente is 46. Actress Parisa Fitz-Henley is 43. Actress A.J. Cook is 42. Actor Keegan Allen is 33. Actress Camila Banus is 30. Actress Selena Gomez is 28. Britain’s Prince George of Cambridge is seven.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!