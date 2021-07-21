Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, July 21

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize to balance work and health. You can gather new income, with Venus in Virgo. Use your persuasive charms. Keep your sponsors satisfied.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re irresistible with Venus in your sign. Take advantage, and ask for what you want. Express from your heart and make a powerful connection.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home draws you in. Transition from one phase to the next, with Venus in Virgo. Take quiet time for dreams, visions and possibilities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Reconnect with friends, with Venus in Virgo. Social activities benefit your career. Community participation feeds your heart. Share resources, solutions and possibilities this month.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Creativity leads to career recognition, with Venus in Virgo. Profits and status rise when you put your heart into your work. Contribute and share.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Studies, research and exploration entice and reward, with Venus in Virgo this month. Chart your itinerary to meet your goals.