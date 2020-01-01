Today’s Birthday (01/01/20). This year benefits your creativity, spiritual growth and innovation. Self-discipline can fulfill a dream. An epiphany or wish realized this winter leads to a change with a partner. Summer plans shift in new directions, before romantic collaboration flowers. Take charge for what you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re energized and empowered. You can get what you need. Show your philosophical side in public. Discuss what you love. Forgive miscommunications. Listen and learn.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — It’s emotion versus reason. You can see what wasn’t working. Find a quiet place to think. Organize and plan. Minimize risk, and keep a low profile.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Don’t push your luck with a friend. Misunderstandings could interfere with a group project. Keep your deadlines and promises. Stay in communication.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus to solve a professional puzzle. Common sense rules the moment. Figure out what’s most important. Get expert support when needed. Keep your patience.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Get into an expansion phase. A desire for discovery tempts you from your comfort zone. Explore without great risk or expense. Study options and plan.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on raising money. Collaborate with your team for a joint cause. Defer gratification when necessary. Keep your attitude positive and stay in action.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — A partner is a big help. Team up for common gain. Punctuate the agreement with optimism. Avoid controversy and focus on the job at hand.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Watch your step. The pace could pick up. Your efforts are in demand. Avoid overdoing things. Nurture your physical health and wellness.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Connect with a sweetheart. You’re especially charming (and charmed). No need to overindulge; you can have fun without spending a fortune. Share a beautiful view.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Family comes first. Apply love and attention. Avoid overspending. Make household repairs when needed. Find a compromise that works for everyone. Nurture each other.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Brilliant ideas flow fast and furiously. Capture them for later editing and revision. Avoid risky propositions. Abandon a preconception. Sketch and mold your vision.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Your actions get profitable. Make a valuable connection or great deal. It’s not a good time to gamble, though. Aim high and hit your mark.
Thought for Today: “If you asked me for my New Year Resolution, it would be to find out who I am.” — Cyril Cusack, Irish actor (1910-1993).
Notable birthdays: Documentary maker Frederick Wiseman is 90. Actor Frank Langella is 82. Rock singer-musician Country Joe McDonald is 78. Writer-comedian Don Novello is 77. Actor Rick Hurst is 74. Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., is 66. The former head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, is 64. Rapper Grandmaster Flash is 62. Actress Renn Woods is 62. Actress Dedee Pfeiffer is 56. Country singer Brian Flynn (Flynnville Train) is 54. Actor Morris Chestnut is 51. Rhythm and blues singer Tank is 44. Model Elin Nordegren is 40. Actor Jonas Armstrong is 39. Actress Eden Riegel is 39. Olympic gold medal ice dancer Meryl Davis is 33. Rock musician Noah Sierota (Echosmith) is 24.
