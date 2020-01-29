Today’s Birthday (01/29/20). Collaborate for common gain this year. Develop a vision into reality with careful planning and coordination. Invent inspiring new beginnings this winter, despite health or work challenges. Support a group project around an obstacle next summer, motivating new energy, strength and vitality. Celebrate with friends.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger and more confident. Make your move. Have an important conversation. Advance to a new personal level. Beat your best score.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Consider both emotion and reason. Make plans and determinations using logic as well as compassion. Intellect and intuition agree. Rest and plot your course.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Many hands make light work; you can see what needs to be done. Organize and coordinate for shared ease. Share the load with friends.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You can handle a professional test or challenge. The solution seems obvious. Apply energy and attention for excellent results. You’ve got this.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy an expansion phase. Broaden your horizons with educational discovery and travels. Extend your area of influence. Make long-distance connections. Explore new terrain.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate favorable terms. Propel a shared endeavor to profitable reward. Support others without nagging or complaints. Collaborate and keep your share of the bargain.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Partnership flowers anew. Collaborative efforts yield satisfying results. Provide a missing link. Keep your promises and deadlines. Support and encourage each other.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Nurture your health and energy with good food, exercise and rest. Healthy practices maintain consistent physical performance. Aim for endurance rather than speed.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Love inspires your actions. Hold hands with someone who makes your heart flutter. Practice your arts and charms. Beauty animates you. Dance away.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Adapt your home environment to your current situation. Beautification projects provide satisfying results. It’s amazing the difference a coat of paint can make.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Get the word out while communication channels are wide open. Sign contracts, issue statements and launch your book. Share your story, invitation and request.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative results get won through applied expertise and disciplined action. Go for the gold! Keep your objective in mind. Focus and schedule carefully.
Thought for Today: “Misquotations are the only quotations that are never misquoted.” — Hesketh Pearson, British biographer (1887-1964).
Notable birthdays: Writer-composer-lyricist Leslie Bricusse is 89. Feminist author Germaine Greer is 81. Actress Katharine Ross is 80. Feminist author Robin Morgan is 79. Actor Tom Selleck is 75. Rhythm-and-blues singer Bettye LaVette is 74. Actor Marc Singer is 72. Actress Ann Jillian is 70. Rock musician Louie Perez (Los Lobos) is 67. Rhythm-and-blues/funk singer Charlie Wilson is 67. Talk show host Oprah Winfrey is 66. Actor Terry Kinney is 66. Country singer Irlene Mandrell is 64. Actress Diane Delano is 63. Actress Judy Norton (TV: “The Waltons”) is 62. Rock musician Johnny Spampinato is 61. Olympic gold-medal diver Greg Louganis is 60. Rock musician David Baynton-Power (James) is 59. Rock musician Eddie Jackson (Queensryche) is 59. Actor Nicholas Turturro is 58. Rock singer-musician Roddy Frame (Aztec Camera) is 56. Actor-director Edward Burns is 52. Actor Sam Trammell is 51. Actress Heather Graham is 50. Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., is 50. Actor Sharif Atkins is 45. Actress Sara Gilbert is 45. Actress Kelly Packard is 45. Actor Justin Hartley is 43. Actor Sam Jaeger is 43. Writer and TV personality Jedediah Bila is 41. Actor Andrew Keegan is 41. Actor Jason James Richter is 40. Blues musician Jonny Lang is 39. Pop-rock singer Adam Lambert (TV: “American Idol”) is 38. Country singer Eric Paslay is 37.
