Today’s Birthday (01/22/20). Teamwork leads to victory this year. Discipline with planning provides the structure to build dreams. Introspection yields valuable fruit this winter, leading you to adapt to physical changes. Summer presents a team challenge to overcome, perhaps inspiring flourishing energy and health. Pull and win together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — The professional stakes could seem high. A nice prize tempts. Friends offer helpful connections. Don’t hurry or risk breakage. Methodically check tasks off the list.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Long distance travel and cultural exploration reveal new frontiers. Adapt to unexpected circumstances. You can get what you need. Keep a simple itinerary.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus energy toward shared finances for long-lasting, durable benefits. Contribute for common gain, drop by drop. Pull together with your team to get farther.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Build your creative collaboration with someone attractive. Stay flexible with unexpected twists. Develop and strengthen a sweet connection. Take your partnership to the next level.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — All that practice is paying off. Pour on the steam for a potential prize. A dream lies within reach. Consistent disciplined actions add up.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — You can realize a romantic dream. Adapt to unconsidered circumstances and go for it. Express your appreciation for another’s talents and charms. Enjoy fine company.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic changes made now can have long-lasting benefit. Make a dream upgrade. Clear clutter for more space. Beautify your surroundings for peace and comfort.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Put your cleverness and charm to practical use. Write and edit for a catchy pitch. Express a vision or dream. Share your crazy idea.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Develop profitable ideas. Your financial discipline is admirable. A trickle into a savings account grows over time. Chop wood and carry water. Keep producing results.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Step into new leadership. A lucky break presents an opportunity to advance a personal dream. Friends help out. Together, you can do amazing things.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Recharge your spirit with peaceful meditation. Allow time to rest and plan what’s ahead. Organize and schedule. Consider long-term visions and intriguing potential.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork can reap satisfying results. Pull together for a common goal. Someone hits the ball out of the park. Celebrate shared accomplishments together.
Thought for Today: “I know there’s a proverb which that says ‘To err is human,’ but a human error is nothing to what a computer can do if it tries.” — Dame Agatha Christie, English mystery writer (1890-1976).
Notable birthdays: Actress Piper Laurie is 88. Celebrity chef Graham Kerr (TV: “The Galloping Gourmet”) is 86. Author Joseph Wambaugh is 83. Singer Steve Perry is 71. Country singer-musician Teddy Gentry (Alabama) is 68. Movie director Jim Jarmusch is 67. Actor John Wesley Shipp is 65. Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy is 63. Actress Linda Blair is 61. Actress Diane Lane is 55. Actor and rap DJ Jazzy Jeff is 55. Country singer Regina Nicks (Regina Regina) is 55. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is 52. Actress Olivia d’Abo is 51. Actress Katie Finneran is 49. Actor Gabriel Macht is 48. Actor Balthazar Getty is 45. Actor Christopher Kennedy Masterson is 40. Jazz singer Lizz Wright is 40. Pop singer Willa Ford is 39. Actress Beverley Mitchell is 39. Rock singer-musician Ben Moody is 39. Actor Kevin Sheridan is 38. Actress-singer Phoebe Strole is 37. Rapper Logic is 30. Tennis player Alize Cornet is 30. Actress Sami Gayle is 24.
