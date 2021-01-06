Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Jan. 6

Today’s Birthday (01/06/21). Your income and prosperity rise this year. Take advantage of profitable conditions with discipline and coordination. A quiet, introspective winter produces plans for summer transitions, leading to refreshed inspiration, health and energy. Rediscover your own guiding light next winter. Steadily grow your nest egg.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate creatively. You can grow your income over the next six weeks with Mars in Taurus. Self-esteem grows along with your account balances.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Balance a busy schedule with time for exercise. You’re spurred to take action. You’re especially energized and powerful with Mars in your sign for six weeks.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Declutter, organize and make plans. Over six weeks with Mars in Taurus, clean closets, garages and attics. Nurture health and happiness. Relax and have fun.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Your friends are your superpower. Together, anything seems possible over the next six weeks with Mars in Taurus. Connect and share the load.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take bold action. Pour energy into your professional growth. Advance in your career over the next six weeks with Mars in Taurus. Communication is key.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get into a profitable groove. Travel conditions seem tricky. An educational exploration engages you over the next six weeks with Mars in Taurus. Follow a fascination.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. Update financial plans and budget over six weeks with Mars in Taurus. Grow your family assets with careful action. Step into greater leadership.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Savor peaceful moments to plan and consider. Partnership flowers over the next six weeks with Mars in Taurus. Work together for a shared vision.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork satisfies. You’re especially energized with Mars in Taurus for six weeks. Exercise and build. Prioritize health. Crank the power to eleven.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Put your heart into your career. Actions speak louder than words over six weeks. Pursue romance and passion with Taurus Mars. Practice what you love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Travel conditions seem blocked. Improve your living conditions over six weeks with Mars in comfortable Taurus. Home beautification, repairs and renovation especially satisfy.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Work together productively and profitably. Writing projects flow with ease. You’re intent on getting the story. Get the word out farther with Mars in Taurus.
Notable birthdays: Country musician Joey Miskulin (Riders in the Sky) is 72. Former FBI director Louis Freeh is 71. Rock singer-musician Kim Wilson (The Fabulous Thunderbirds) is 70. Singer Jett Williams is 68. Actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson is 66. World Golf Hall of Famer Nancy Lopez is 64. Actor Scott Bryce is 63. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kathy Sledge is 62. TV chef Nigella Lawson is 61. Rhythm-and-blues singer Eric Williams (BLACKstreet) is 61. Actor Norman Reedus is 52. TV personality Julie Chen is 51. Actor Danny Pintauro (TV: “Who’s the Boss?”) is 45. Actor Cristela Alonzo is 42. Actor Rinko Kikuchi is 40. Actor Eddie Redmayne is 39. Retired NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas is 39. Actor-comedian Kate McKinnon is 37. Actor Diona Reasonover is 37. Rock singer Alex Turner (Arctic Monkeys) is 35.