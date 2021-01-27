Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Jan. 27

Today’s Birthday (01/27/21). You’re growing stronger this year. Match your passion with consistent practice for valuable skills. New social interaction this winter develops team support for summer changes, leading to a beautiful, creative romantic collaboration. Share, connect and celebrate with your wider circle next winter. Savor your accomplishments.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Creative or romantic expression could seem restricted. Slow to manage an unexpected twist. Keep practicing your game. Communication leads to solutions. Connect and share.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Domestic dreams may not match the reality. You can see what’s missing. Come up with a plan to address a structural repair or upgrade.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — A creative barrier redirects your attention. Monitor the situation for developments. Patiently communicate, especially with changes. Connect, coordinate and share the news.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Budget and estimate the funds necessary. Keep plans practical and focus on short-term needs to adapt to recent changes. Consider options and opportunities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take extra care of yourself. You are unique, magnificent and beloved. You’re also going through a personal metamorphosis or transformation. Prepare to stretch new wings.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Notice dreams, visions and intuitive hunches. Consider and revise plans for a shift in conditions. Avoid travel or expense and keep a low profile.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Revise a team strategy to adapt to an evolving situation. Shifting conditions require an appropriate response. Support others to consider circumstances from another view.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Focus on professional priorities. An industrial or market shift requires adaptation. One door closes while another opens. Consider opportunities and options. Monitor the pulse.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Travel may entice yet conditions are still evolving. Educational pursuits reward your investigative efforts. Anticipate changes. Adapt and shift your view for new discoveries.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Manage joint resources around a financial change. Read and research measurements and statistics. Review the situation and adapt plans. Collaborate for shared gain.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Support your partner and be supported around a twist in plans. Guard patience around a change in status quo. New circumstances require adaptation.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Maintain routines and practices to prioritize health and safety. Slow around sharp corners. Patience pays off with high dividends. Guard energy and recharge.
Notable birthdays: Actor James Cromwell is 81. Rock musician Nick Mason (Pink Floyd) is 77. R&B singer Nedra Talley (The Ronettes) is 75. Ballet star Mikhail Baryshnikov is 73. Latin singer-songwriter Djavan is 72. Chief U.S. Justice John Roberts is 66. Country singer Cheryl White is 66. Country singer-musician Richard Young (The Kentucky Headhunters) is 66. Actor Mimi Rogers is 65. Rock musician Janick Gers (Iron Maiden) is 64. Actor Susanna Thompson is 63. Political and sports commentator Keith Olbermann is 62. Rock singer Margo Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) is 60. Rock musician Gillian Gilbert is 60. Actor Tamlyn Tomita is 58. Actor Bridget Fonda is 57. Actor Alan Cumming is 56. Country singer Tracy Lawrence is 53. Rock singer Mike Patton is 53. Rapper Tricky is 53. Rock musician Michael Kulas (James) is 52. Actor-comedian Patton Oswalt is 52. Actor Josh Randall is 49. Country singer Kevin Denney is 43. Tennis player Marat Safin is 41. Rock musician Matt Sanchez (American Authors) is 35. Actor Braeden Lemasters is 25.