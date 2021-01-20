Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Jan. 20

Today’s Birthday (01/20/21). You’ve got the power this year. Self-discipline and consistent action realize personal ambitions. Winter social connections lead to a shift with a summer group effort that sparks a lovely romantic collaboration. Your team wins a lovely prize next winter. Enjoy the ride.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Stay focused and vigilant to avoid hidden danger or expensive mistakes. Keep things simple. Reinforce basic financial structures. Unexpected income opportunities could also arise.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take extra care of yourself. You may feel sensitive or doubtful. Speak with a trusted friend who sees your blind spots. Practice forgiveness and compassion.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Recharge your spiritual batteries. Reconnect with nature and wild creatures. Listen to intuition and dreams. Discover opportunities woven under darkness. View from a higher perspective.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Teamwork can accomplish miracles. Connect with a community cause. Let go of excess baggage. Forgive old transgressions. Focus on what’s important now. Pull together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take charge to pursue hidden professional opportunities. Practice personal integrity. Determination and patient persistence win your prize. An unusual and fascinating option appears.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider seminars, classes and lectures. Develop and broaden your higher education. Expand your skills and understanding. Develop a valuable and fascinating investigation. Explore.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Monitor shared finances to grow and strengthen your enterprise. Make practical decisions. Avoid assumptions. Check data for hidden errors. Compromise and determine the best course.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate and collaborate to adapt to recent changes. Practice patience and restraint with your partner. Strengthen foundations. Keep promises. Discover a lucky break.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health, fitness and wellness. A challenge requires patience and determination. You won’t need to defer gratification forever. Serve as a role model.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Two heads are better than one. Consider a puzzle together. Notice hidden elements. Tempers may be short. Provide love anyway. An amazing discovery is possible.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Domestic matters have your attention. Conserve resources. Old assumptions get challenged. Make repairs and improvements. Clarify family priorities or risk upset. Find unexpected value.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Read and learn voraciously. Practice your creative and communication skills, arts and passions. Discover a stroke of genius. Develop and expand. Research and edit.
Today’s Birthdays: Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin is 91. Olympic gold medal figure skater Carol Heiss is 81. Singer Eric Stewart is 76. Movie director David Lynch is 75. Country-rock musician George Grantham (Poco) is 74. Israeli activist Natan Sharansky is 73. Actor Daniel Benzali is 71. Rock musician Paul Stanley (KISS) is 69. Rock musician Ian Hill (Judas Priest) is 69. Comedian Bill Maher is 65.
Actor Lorenzo Lamas is 63. Actor James Denton is 58. Rock musician Greg K. (The Offspring) is 56. Country singer John Michael Montgomery is 56. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is 56. Actor Rainn Wilson is 55. Actor Stacey Dash is 54. TV personality Melissa Rivers is 53. Actor Reno Wilson is 52. Singer Edwin McCain is 51. Actor Skeet Ulrich is 51. Rap musician ?uestlove (questlove) (The Roots) is 50. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is 49. Rock musician Rob Bourdon (Linkin Park) is 42. Singer-songwriter Bonnie McKee is 37. Country singer Brantley Gilbert is 36. Rock singer Kevin Parker (Tame Impala) is 35. Actor Evan Peters is 34.