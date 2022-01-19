Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Jan. 19

Today’s Birthday (01/19/22). Your status and influence are on the rise this year. Steady, focused attention realizes long-held personal dreams. Winter highlights community, connections and friends, before springtime domesticity flowers. Discovering professional opportunities in a new direction next summer sparks an autumn career bump. Imagine the possibilities.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Team efforts and projects are favored this month, with the Sun in Aquarius. Schedule social events and meetings. Collaborate with talented friends and allies.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Accept a professional challenge this month, with the Sun in Aquarius. Take advantage of opportunities to advance. Purposeful efforts generate rising status and influence.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Expand your education. Leap boundaries, push limitations and make bold discoveries. Exploration beckons over the next month under the Aquarius Sun. Look around.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Strengthen family finances, with the Sun in Aquarius. Advance lucrative projects this month to contribute to shared accounts. Reduce waste. Tread lightly.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Grow and develop in a partnership, with the Sun in Aquarius this month. Rely on each other. Deepen connections with shared experience and heart.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Balance work with health under the Aquarius Sun. Exercise grounds and energizes you. Raise the level of your performance with practice.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Begin a fun creative period. You’re lucky in love this month, with the Sun in Aquarius. Indulge hobbies, sports and talents. Romance blossoms naturally.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Home comforts draw you in. Enjoy your cozy cocoon this month, with the Sun in Aquarius. Renovate or reorganize to address evolving family needs.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Communication channels are wide open this month under the Aquarius Sun. Learn and retain complex material. Words come easily. Write, edit and compose.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Follow lucrative opportunities. Money comes easier, with the Sun in Aquarius. Invest wisely. Grow rainy day savings. Take advantage of a profitable month.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Go for your personal best. You have an advantage with the Sun in your sign this month. Use your growing power and talents for good.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Peaceful productivity surges this month, with the Aquarius Sun. Privately realize a dreamy possibility. Schedule actions and plans. Savor nature, meditation and rituals.

Notable birthdays: Actor Tippi Hedren is 92. Former PBS newsman Robert MacNeil is 91. Movie director Richard Lester is 90. Actor-singer Michael Crawford is 80. Actor Shelley Fabares is 78. Country singer Dolly Parton is 76. Former ABC newswoman Ann Compton is 75. TV chef Paula Deen is 75. Rock singer Martha Davis is 71. Singer Dewey Bunnell (America) is 70. Actor Desi Arnaz Jr. is 69. Actor Katey Sagal is 68. Comedian Paul Rodriguez is 67. Conductor Sir Simon Rattle is 67. Rock musician Jeff Pilson (Foreigner) is 64. Actor Paul McCrane is 61. Actor William Ragsdale is 61. Basketball coach and commentator Jeff Van Gundy is 60. International Tennis Hall of Famer Stefan Edberg is 56. Rock singer Whitfield Crane (Ugly Kid Joe) is 54. Singer Trey Lorenz is 53. Actor Shawn Wayans is 51. Rock singer-musician John Wozniak (Marcy Playground) is 51.

