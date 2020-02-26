Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Feb. 26

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Keep your customers satisfied. The profit potential keeps growing. Don't dig into savings. Provide valuable services and invoice for them. You can make good money.

Thought for Today: "If you have it and you know you have it, then you have it. If you have it and don't know you have it, you don't have it. If you don't have it but you think you have it, then you have it." — Jackie Gleason (1916-1987).

Notable birthdays: Game show host Tom Kennedy is 93. Country-rock musician Paul Cotton (Poco) is 77. Actor-director Bill Duke is 77. Singer Mitch Ryder is 75. Actress Marta Kristen (TV: "Lost in Space") is 75. Rock musician Jonathan Cain (Journey) is 70. Singer Michael Bolton is 67. The president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is 66. Actor Greg Germann is 62. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., is 62. Bandleader John McDaniel is 59. Actor-martial artist Mark Dacascos is 56. Actress Jennifer Grant is 54. Rock musician Tim Commerford (Audioslave) is 52. Singer Erykah Badu is 49. Actor Maz Jobrani (TV: "Superior Donuts") is 48. Rhythm-and-blues singer Rico Wade (Society of Soul) is 48. Olympic gold medal swimmer Jenny Thompson is 47. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kyle Norman (Jagged Edge) is 45. Actor Greg Rikaart is 43. Rock musician Chris Culos (O.A.R.) is 41. Rhythm-and-blues singer Corinne Bailey Rae is 41. Country singer Rodney Hayden is 40. Pop singer Nate Ruess (fun.) is 38. Tennis player Li Na is 38. Latin singer Natalia Lafourcade is 36. Actress Teresa Palmer is 34. Actor Alex Heartman is 30. Actress Taylor Dooley is 27.

