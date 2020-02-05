Today’s Birthday (02/05/20). Anything is possible with teamwork this year. Strengthen foundations with disciplined planning. Winter introspection and rest prepare you for summer group changes, before an energy boost. Resolve a romantic barrier next winter with help from friends. Strengthen community bonds for growth, fun and love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Discuss hopes, dreams, goals and ambitions with your inner circle. Help a relative achieve a seemingly impossible goal. Long shots can pay off.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially quick, charming and intuitive. Aim your talents to take advantage of breaking news. Get into a larger conversation about a subject you love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Talk about what you love and dream about. What could be possible? Look sharp to catch a profitable and unexpected opportunity. Run with it.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk about what you’re learning. Unexpected personal insights arise in conversation. Listen to your intuition, especially regarding a personal project. Grow what you love.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Find a quiet place for dreaming. Envision an inspiring possibility. Notice an opportunity within reach and plan the steps to make things happen.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — A friend can get through where you can’t. Link arms to take advantage of collaborative opportunities. Social connections provide just the talents needed.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Benefit from a positive professional surprise. Grab an unexpected chance for a career surge. Listen to your heart. Build structures with integrity. Discuss passions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A dreamy educational or travel opportunity presents itself. Hitch a ride with someone going the same way. Discover and learn about a beloved subject.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Pull together to take advantage of an unforeseen financial opportunity for a shared venture. Contribute your talents, ideas and passion. It could get lucrative.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You and a partner can accomplish amazing results together. Collaborate and coordinate for maximum value. Share your skills, talents and heart for a common vision.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — All that practice is paying off. Grab an unexpected chance to raise your performance to the next level. Train for the work you love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Love beats any other card. Play the game to win. Take advantage of a lucky chance by watching for it. Let your heart guide you.
Thought for Today: “Men do not desire to be rich, but to be richer than other men.” — John Stuart Mill, English philosopher and economist (1806-1873).
Notable birthdays: Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron is 86. Actor Stuart Damon is 83. Tony-winning playwright John Guare is 82. Financial writer Jane Bryant Quinn is 81. Actor David Selby is 79. Singer-songwriter Barrett Strong is 79. Football Hall of Famer Roger Staubach is 78. Movie director Michael Mann is 77. Rock singer Al Kooper is 76. Actress Charlotte Rampling is 74. Racing Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip is 73. Actress Barbara Hershey is 72. Actor Christopher Guest is 72. Actor Tom Wilkinson is 72. Actor-comedian Tim Meadows is 59. Actress Jennifer Jason Leigh is 58. Actress Laura Linney is 56. Rock musician Duff McKagan (Velvet Revolver) is 56. World Golf Hall of Famer Jose Maria Olazabal is 54. Actor-comedian Chris Parnell is 53. Rock singer Chris Barron (Spin Doctors) is 52. Singer Bobby Brown is 51. Actor Michael Sheen is 51. Actor David Chisum is 50. Country singer Sara Evans is 49. Country singer Tyler Farr is 36. Neo-soul musician Mark Shusterman (Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats) is 35. Actor-singer Darren Criss is 33. Actor Alex Brightman is 33. Actor Henry Golding is 33. Rock musician Kyle Simmons (Bastille) is 32. Actor Jeremy Sumpter is 31. Drummer Graham Sierota (Echosmith) is 21.
