Today’s Birthday (02/12/20). Connect with friends to grow together this year. Contribute steady strategizing for long-term growth. Winter revisions support your team over a hurdle and into a performance surge. Winter offers new romantic directions, before a shared victory rewards you. All for one and one for all.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Make sure that your partner is on board with your ideas before launching. Discover a structural problem. Take the time needed to work things out.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Discover a stumbling block with your physical performance. Something you try doesn’t work. Nurture your health and fitness with careful nutrition and rest.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Family comes first. Reaffirm commitments. Handle basic priorities and responsibilities. Avoid distraction or confusion. Keep your word, especially with the ones you love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — It could get busy at home. Weigh the pros and cons of potential changes. Don’t overextend energy or money. Strategize for priorities and postpone.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Clarify the story. Listen to multiple points of view. Edit and distill. Wait for developments. Reinforce foundational elements. Polish the presentation before sharing.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus on practical financial priorities. Manage invoices, statements and files. Handle fundamental elements. Pay and get paid. Monitor to maintain a positive balance.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re growing stronger. Focus on practical priorities and reschedule what you can. Wait for developments with a puzzle. Old assumptions can get challenged.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Settle into your favorite thinking place. Resist impulsive moves and consider the bigger picture. Take a higher road. Strengthen foundations. Rest and recharge.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Group participation provides greater impact. Clarify the shared vision and mission. Listen to all stakeholder views. Link arms for a common cause.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities have your attention. Focus to overcome a challenge. Keep secrets and confidences. Patiently keep your temper. Get the job done.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Your studies offer new views and perspectives. Explore the wider world, when traffic allows. Monitor local conditions for your destination. Keep plans simple and practical.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Focus on the bigger picture with a shared financial determination. Consider potential costs and benefits. Clarify to avoid misunderstanding. Provide what you said you would.
Thought for Today: “Men make history and not the other way around. In periods where there is no leadership, society stands still.” — President Harry S. Truman (1884-1972).
Notable birthdays: Movie director Costa-Gavras is 87. Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell is 86. Actor Joe Don Baker is 84. Author Judy Blume is 82. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak is 78. Country singer Moe Bandy is 76. Actress Maud Adams is 75. Actor Cliff DeYoung is 74. Actor Michael Ironside is 70. Rock musician Steve Hackett is 70. Rock singer Michael McDonald is 68. Actress Joanna Kerns is 67. Actor Zach Grenier is 66. Actor-talk show host Arsenio Hall is 64. Actor John Michael Higgins is 57. Actor Raphael Sbarge is 56. Actress Christine Elise is 55. Actor Josh Brolin is 52. Singer Chynna Phillips is 52. Rock musician Jim Creeggan (Barenaked Ladies) is 50. Rhythm-and-blues musician Keri Lewis is 49. Actor Jesse Spencer is 41. Rapper Gucci Mane is 40. Actress Sarah Lancaster is 40. Actress Christina Ricci is 40. NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III is 30. Actress Jennifer Stone is 27. Actresses Baylie and Rylie Cregut (TV: “Raising Hope”) are ten.
