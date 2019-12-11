Today’s Birthday (12/11/19). To your own self be true, especially this year. Persistent efforts grow lucrative ventures. Make a bundle this winter, then lend support with an unexpected shared expense. Personal challenges teach valuable tricks, contributing to a boost in your shared finances. Harness this strength to accomplish your dreams.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Start a new chapter. A new two-week phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Full Moon. Shift the direction of your research.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — A turning point arises around income and finances. You can find profitable opportunities over two weeks under the Gemini Full Moon. Generate positive cash flow.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. Meditate on dreams past and future. Some concerns are well-founded. This Full Moon illuminates a transition. Begin an introspective phase.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — This Full Moon illuminates social changes. Patiently navigate a change. Friends come and go with community and group projects. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Finish a project before beginning another professional phase. This Gemini Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus on current passions. Don’t reveal unfinished plans.
You have free articles remaining.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — An exploration changes. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with concepts. Travel expands your view. Learn from a master.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — The stakes could seem high with this Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next few weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Reach a turning point with a partnership under the Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to a change in plans.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Begin a new health-and-fitness phase upon reaching a barrier or obstacle. Review and revamp skills and practices under this Full Moon.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under this Full Moon. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives for a new view.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.
Thought for Today: “Every man has his dignity. I’m willing to forget mine, but at my own discretion and not when someone else tells me to.” — Denis Diderot, French philosopher (1713-1784).
Notable birthdays: Actor Jean-Louis Trintignant is 89. Actress Rita Moreno is 88. Pop singer David Gates (Bread) is 79. Actress Donna Mills is 79. Former Sen. Max Baucus, D-Mont., is 78. Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is 76. Gospel singer Paul Beasley is 75. Singer Brenda Lee is 75. Actress Lynda Day George is 75. Music producer Tony Brown is 73. Actress Teri Garr is 72. Movie director Susan Seidelman is 68. Actress Bess Armstrong is 66. Singer Jermaine Jackson is 65. Rock musician Mike Mesaros (The Smithereens) is 62. Rock musician Nikki Sixx (Motley Crue) is 61. Rock musician Darryl Jones (The Rolling Stones) is 58. Actor Ben Browder is 57. Singer-musician Justin Currie (Del Amitri) is 55. Rock musician David Schools (Hard Working Americans, Gov’t Mule, Widespread Panic) is 55. Actor Gary Dourdan is 53. Actress-comedian Mo’Nique is 52. Actor Max Martini is 50. Rapper-actor Mos Def is 46. Actor Rider Strong is 40. Actress Xosha Roquemore is 35. Actress Karla Souza is 33. Actress Hailee Steinfeld is 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.