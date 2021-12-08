Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Dec. 8

Today’s Birthday (12/08/21). Communication pays well this year. Steady participation, networking and coordination pays outsized rewards. Reaching a winter personal milestone inspires fresh energy at work and workouts this spring. Allow extra privacy, silence and contemplation this summer for an insightful autumn. Share from your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Strategize with your team. Luck favors disciplined work behind the scenes. Don’t launch an initiative until the groundwork is complete. Consider consequences before acting.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Discuss professional plans. Network and get the word out. Do the backstage work for strong foundations for success. Don’t react without thinking. Plot and schedule.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Discuss what you’re learning with respected colleagues. Confirm intuition with data and reliable sources. Chart your course and handle logistics and arrangements. Launch later.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk with your partner. Strategize to reinforce foundational financial structures. Make private plans and budgets. Compromise is golden. Find solutions that work for you both.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Share support and your partnership grows stronger. Adapt to changes together. Strengthen foundations and prioritize basics. Kindle romance in conversation. Enjoy a mutual attraction.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Practice makes perfect. Talk with doctors, coaches and experts about raising your physical performance. Prioritize practicalities. Balance work with play, good food and rest.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy the game without taking expensive risks. Have fun with people you love. Take passion behind closed doors. Savor simple pleasures in good company.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Home improvements satisfy. Discuss the possibilities with family and housemates. Listen to all considerations. Plan color schemes. Gather ideas and options, and review.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Capture your brilliant ideas. Write, edit and revise. Dig deeper into the story. Communication channels are wide-open. Publish or launch later. Get terms in writing.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Pursue lucrative opportunities. They arise in conversation. Share the possibilities that you see. Don’t worry about money or spend much either. Wheel and deal.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. Ask for what you want. Notice impracticalities and make backup plans. Plot your steps. Advance an optimistic personal agenda.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities. Avoid travel, noise or crowds for peaceful privacy. Plan and prepare for what’s ahead. Clean, sort and organize. Rest and recharge.

Notable birthdays: Flutist James Galway is 82. Singer Jerry Butler is 82. Pop musician Bobby Elliott (The Hollies) is 80. Actor Mary Woronov is 78. Actor John Rubinstein is 75. Actor Kim Basinger is 68. Rock musician Warren Cuccurullo is 65. Rock musician Phil Collen (Def Leppard) is 64. Country singer Marty Raybon is 62. Rock musician Marty Friedman is 59. Actor Wendell Pierce is 58. Actor Teri Hatcher is 57. Actor David Harewood is 56. Singer Sinead O’Connor (AKA Shuhada’ Davitt) is 55. Actor Matthew Laborteaux is 55. Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Mussina is 53. Rock musician Ryan Newell (Sister Hazel) is 49. Actor Dominic Monaghan is 45. Actor Ian Somerhalder is 43. Rock singer Ingrid Michaelson is 42.

