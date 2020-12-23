Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Dec. 23

Today’s Birthday (12/23/20). Capture gushing cash flow this year. Maximize growth with focused discipline. Envision new possibilities to inspire your plans this winter. Revising and adapting to summer changes inspires revitalization of your health and work. Discover profound inspiration next winter. Take advantage to grow financial strength.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — The road seems blocked with a personal dream. Is there another way? Don’t go far. Avoid risk or danger. Wait for developments. Pamper yourself.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Breathe deeply. You may feel pressured or stressed. Avoid travel, expense or risk. Lower expectations and focus on priorities. Simplify, lay low and relax.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Postpone gatherings. Don’t force things. Avoid a social conflict of interests. It could get awkward. Old beliefs get challenged. Don’t burn any bridges.