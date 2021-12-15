Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Dec. 15

Today’s Birthday (12/15/21). Profit and grow through communication this year. Consistent practices develop creative ideas into reality. Smile for the cameras this winter, before fresh energy propels your springtime workouts. Adapt to summer changes that reveal exciting new autumn possibilities. Express your heart, imagination and artistry.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Have faith in your own imagination. You can generate the resources that you need. Reinforce structural elements. Follow rules carefully. Grab a lucky break.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Pursue personal dreams. Shift vague possibilities into clear steps and actions. Avoid assumptions or preconceptions. If at first you don’t succeed, try again.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider things from a higher perspective. Private introspection shows what’s missing or broken. Make repairs and reinforce foundational elements. Get productive backstage. Prepare and plan.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A team dream or vision inspires you. Consider the possibilities. Connect with experts and friends. An interesting opportunity arises in your social network.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Dive into a professional challenge. Build basic foundational structures. Prepare for a test. Things may not go as expected. Outsmart the competition.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Studies, classes and webinars present fascinating revelations. What you’re learning sparks a deeper interest. Explore. Develop a vague dream into a clear possibility.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Patience with financial or bureaucratic tasks pays off. Manage taxes and legal affairs. Collaborate with your partner to keep accounts current. Find clever solutions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with your partner. Encourage each other. You can realize seemingly impossible dreams together. Share the load. Provide support. Make a creative connection.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Distractions abound, and work could seem intense. Prioritize health and fitness. Maintain routines. Dreams may not match reality. Plot your course. Keep practicing.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy good company. Set aside worries. Have fun with people you love. Learn from family, especially children. Imagine a romantic dream come true.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Get into a practical domestic phase. Stick close to home and conserve resources. Cook homemade treats and share with family. Clean and reorganize things.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re learning voraciously. Dig into a tricky puzzle. A vague possibility clarifies with investigation. Research and articulate your views. Share your vision.

Notable birthdays: Singer Cindy Birdsong (The Supremes) is 82. Rock musician Dave Clark (The Dave Clark Five) is 79. Rock musician Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge) is 75. Actor Don Johnson is 72. Actor Melanie Chartoff is 71. Movie director Julie Taymor is 69. Movie director Alex Cox is 67. Rock musician Paul Simonon (The Clash) is 66. Movie director John Lee Hancock is 65. Democratic Party activist Donna Brazile is 62. Country singer Doug Phelps (Brother Phelps; Kentucky Headhunters) is 61. Movie producer-director Reginald Hudlin is 60. Actor Helen Slater is 58. Actor Paul Kaye (TV: “Game of Thrones”) is 57. Actor Molly Price is 56. Actor Garrett Wang is 53. Actor Michael Shanks is 51. Actor Stuart Townsend is 49. Figure skater Surya Bonaly is 48. Actor Geoff Stults is 45.

