Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, August 26

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Community revelations shift the game. Stick to stable options. Inspire by example, despite uncertainty or doubt. Wait for better conditions to advance a shared goal.

Today’s Birthdays: Pop singer Vic Dana is 80. Former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge is 75. Rhythm-and-blues singer Valerie Simpson is 75. Pop singer Bob Cowsill is 71. Broadcast journalist Bill Whitaker is 69. Actor Brett Cullen is 64. Former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy is 61. Jazz musician Branford Marsalis is 60. Country musician Jimmy Olander (Diamond Rio) is 59. Actor Chris Burke is 55. Actor-singer Shirley Manson (Garbage) is 54. Rock musician Dan Vickrey (Counting Crows) is 54. TV writer-actor Riley Weston is 54. Rock musician Adrian Young (No Doubt) is 51. Actor Melissa McCarthy is 50. Latin pop singer Thalia is 49. Actor Meredith Eaton is 46. Rock singer-musician Tyler Connolly (Theory of a Deadman) is 45. Actor Mike Colter is 44. Actor Macaulay Culkin is 40. Actor Chris Pine is 40. Comedian/actor/writer John Mulaney is 38. Actor Johnny Ray Gill is 36. Country singer Brian Kelley (Florida Georgia Line) is 35. Rhythm-and-blues singer Cassie (AKA Cassie Ventura) is 34. Actor Evan Ross is 32. Actor Danielle Savre is 32. Actor Dylan O’Brien is 29. Actor Keke Palmer is 27.