Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, August 19

Today’s Birthday (08/19/20). Your physical performance blossoms this year. Healthy routines and practices reward. Revise professional strategies. Innovation sparks privately this summer, motivating a productive performance surge. Community and societal changes this winter lead to a sweet romantic and family phase. Grow what you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — With Mercury entering Virgo, your work and health get more interesting. Find efficient tricks. Balance physical health, wellness and creative projects. Learn from experts.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Make bold declarations. For three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo, it’s easier to put your feelings into words. Express your affection. Communicate your love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Infuse love and creativity into your home over three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo. Decorate, beautify and add ambiance. Solutions arise in family conversation.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially brilliant, with Mercury in Virgo. Creative communications flower. Talk about subjects dear to your heart. Express gratitude and acknowledgment. Honor someone helpful.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Communication gets profitable, with Mercury in Virgo. Network, wheel and deal for positive cash flow over three weeks. Connect to share support and strengthen bonds.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your natural charm and artistic creativity get enhanced over three weeks, with Mercury in your sign. Speak out powerfully. Make important connections. Reach out.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Introspection, writing and organization provide peaceful restoration, with Mercury in Virgo. Take time for ritual, meditation, spiritual and philosophical thinking. Listen to what’s inside.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your team grows stronger over three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo. Friends help you advance. Get more done faster by committee. Play your part.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Advance your career through networking and communication. Edit and refine the messaging, with Mercury in Virgo. Pay attention, respond quickly and focus on details.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Make or adapt educational and travel plans, with Mercury in Virgo. Expand territory over the next three weeks. Make long distance connections. Explore possibilities.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Financial discussions, inquiries and requests can get fruitful. Communication gets lucrative, with Mercury in Virgo for three weeks. Make valuable connections. Network and collaborate.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate with someone attractive and interesting. Partnership flowers over three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo. Compromise and negotiate for mutually beneficial solutions. Brainstorm and coordinate.
Notable birthdays: Actor L.Q. Jones is 93. Actor Debra Paget is 87. USTA Eastern Tennis Hall of Famer Renee Richards is 86. Former MLB All-Star Bobby Richardson is 85. Actor Diana Muldaur is 82. Singer Johnny Nash is 80. Actor Jill St. John is 80. Singer Billy J. Kramer is 77. Country singer-songwriter Eddy Raven is 76. Rock singer Ian Gillan (Deep Purple) is 75. Former President Bill Clinton is 74. Actor Gerald McRaney is 73. Actor Jim Carter is 72. Pop singer-musician Elliot Lurie (Looking Glass) is 72. Rock musician John Deacon (Queen) is 69. Bluegrass musician Marc Pruett (Balsam Range) is 69. Actor-director Jonathan Frakes is 68. Political consultant Mary Matalin is 67. Actor Peter Gallagher is 65. Actor Adam Arkin is 64. Singer-songwriter Gary Chapman is 63. Actor Martin Donovan is 63. Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Anthony Munoz is 62. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ivan Neville is 61. Actor Eric Lutes is 58. Actor John Stamos is 57. Actor Kyra Sedgwick is 55. Actor Kevin Dillon is 55. Country singer Lee Ann Womack is 54. TV reporter Tabitha Soren is 53. Country singer-songwriter Mark McGuinn is 52. Actor Matthew Perry is 51. Country singer Clay Walker is 51. Rapper Fat Joe is 50. Olympic gold medal tennis player Mary Joe Fernandez is 49. Actor Tracie Thoms is 45. Actor Callum Blue is 43. Country singer Rissi Palmer is 39. Actor Erika Christensen is 38. Actor Melissa Fumero is 38. Pop singer Missy Higgins is 37. Actor Peter Mooney is 37. Actor Tammin Sursok is 37. Country singer Karli Osborn is 36. Olympic silver medal snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis is 35. Actor J. Evan Bonifant is 35. Rapper Romeo is 31. Actor Ethan Cutkosky is 21.
