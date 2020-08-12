Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, August 12

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Birthday (08/12/20). Build physical strength this year. Disciplined care and practices grow your health and work. Adapt to new professional directions. Summer peace and contemplation animates your physical health and energy. Redirect social interactions this winter, before falling in love again. Follow a passionate dream to grow stronger.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Study and investigate. Monitor the news for updates. Edit words and images. It’s not time to launch or publish. Strengthen infrastructural elements first.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Make profitable plans. Pursue a promising opportunity. Conserve resources by simplifying. Resist the temptation to splurge. Plot your moves in advance. Strengthen foundations.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You’ve got confidence and energy, but conditions may not match your mood. Unexpected developments could shift your focus. Stay diplomatic and guard your interests.