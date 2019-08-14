Today’s Birthday (08/14/19). Romance and family take priority this year. Discipline with physical fitness and health practices pays off. Blockages around work or health require new ideas this summer, leading to physical breakthroughs next winter, before a reflective nostalgic phase. Shift creative directions next summer. Focus on love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Let your friendship grow naturally. Things may not go as planned. It could get awkward. Keep an open mind and heart. It all works out.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take care of business. Professional matters reveal unexpected deviations from what you may have scheduled. Avoid losing your cool. Keep your eye on the ball.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Discover uncharted distractions along the road. Don’t rely on unreliable sources or react blindly. Explore and investigate possibilities without overspending or breaking agreements.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. What you want and what’s available may not be the same. Give up something you don’t need. Make adjustments together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep cool with your partner. Listen patiently to suggestions, advice or feelings. Redirect complaints to someone who can do something about them. Adapt to changes together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on balancing your work and health. Profit from excellent service without sacrificing your own well-being. Work with a coach to support your performance.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Stick to reliable routines, especially regarding romantic plans. Expect the unexpected. Distractions abound. It could get awkward. Handle responsibilities before going out.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Home and family have your attention. Adapt to changes. Not everyone agrees. Listen respectfully. Compromise when possible. Make big decisions later. Support each other.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Practice your creative skills. Follow your emotions as well as your intellect. Distractions lead to mistakes. Shift your perspective for a new view.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Your morale gets a boost with positive cash flow. Unexpected expenses could disrupt your plans. Avoid argument or conflict. Stash resources for later.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Take extra care of yourself. Try a new style. It’s doesn’t need to get expensive. Invest in your career. Polish your presentation. Relax.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Private meditation and contemplation allow time to process recent events. Get complete, and put things away. Organize, sort and file. Consider dreams and visions.
Thought for Today: “There is no safety in numbers, or in anything else.” — James Thurber, American author and cartoonist (1894-1961).
Notable birthdays: Broadway lyricist Lee Adams (“Bye Bye Birdie”) is 95. College Football Hall of Famer John Brodie is 84. Singer Dash Crofts is 81. Rock singer David Crosby is 78. Country singer Connie Smith is 78. Comedian-actor Steve Martin is 74. Movie director Wim Wenders is 74. Actor Antonio Fargas is 73. Singer-musician Larry Graham is 73. Actress Susan Saint James is 73. Actor David Schramm is 73. Author Danielle Steel is 72. Rock singer-musician Terry Adams (NRBQ) is 71. “Far Side” cartoonist Gary Larson is 69. Actor Carl Lumbly is 68. Olympic gold medal swimmer Debbie Meyer is 67. Actress Jackee Harry is 63. Actress Marcia Gay Harden is 60. Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson is 60. Singer Sarah Brightman is 59. Actress Susan Olsen is 58. Actress-turned-fashion/interior designer Cristi Conaway is 55. Rock musician Keith Howland (Chicago) is 55. Actress Halle Berry is 53. Actress Mila Kunis is 36. Actor Lamorne Morris is 36. TV personality Spencer Pratt is 36. NFL quarterback-turned-baseball player Tim Tebow is 32. Actress Marsai Martin is 15.
