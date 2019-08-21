Today’s Birthday (08/21/19). Inspiration and love elevates your year. Faithful exercise and health practices energize you. Adapt to a physical challenge this summer, inspiring a performance surge this winter, followed by a new beginning. Shift positions with a heartfelt matter next summer. Pursue romantic and creative passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — There’s interesting, creative work coming in, with Venus entering Virgo. Aim for mastery and artistry. Add a feminine touch to a project. Nurture health and vitality.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Get creative. Discover beauty, love and passion, with Venus in Virgo. Express your heart. Share possibilities and dreams. You can generate romance from thin air.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Your home can become your love nest. Manage household beautification and improvement projects. For a month, with Venus in Virgo, prioritize home and family.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Express your heart this month, with Venus in Virgo. Study a subject of your passion. Write, record and broadcast your ideas. Communicate art, beauty and harmony.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Gather new income, with Venus in Virgo. This next month can get especially profitable. Focus on work that you love, and silver flows.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — For the next month, with Venus in your sign, you’re irresistible. Try a new style. Take advantage, and ask for what you want. Follow your heart.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Ponder dreams and fantasies. Savor sweet memories and envision the future, with Venus in Virgo this month. Imagine beautiful results, and plan for realization.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially popular, with Venus in Virgo this month. Social activities benefit your career. Enjoy the public spotlight, and use it for a good cause.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Put your love into your work. Watch for potential career advances and assume authority. Take charge professionally this month, with Venus in Virgo.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with loved ones. Travel, studies, research and exploration offer abundant reward. Venture forth this month, with Venus in Virgo. Chart your itinerary.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Find a sweet deal for your family. Monitor numbers this month, with Venus in Virgo. Your collaboration has profitable potential. Bring home more silver.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Partnerships flower over the next four weeks, with Venus in Virgo. Compromise and support each other. It could get lucrative. Create something beautiful together.
Thought for Today: “I don’t measure America by its achievement but by its potential.” — Shirley Chisholm, American politician (1924-2005).
Notable birthdays: Former NFL player and general manager Pete Retzlaff is 88. Actor-director Melvin Van Peebles is 87. Playwright Mart Crowley is 84. Singer Kenny Rogers is 81. Actor Clarence Williams III is 80. Rock-and-roll musician James Burton is 80. Singer Harold Reid (The Statler Brothers) is 80. Singer Jackie DeShannon is 78. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Lanier is 74. Actress Patty McCormack is 74. Pop singer-musician Carl Giammarese is 72. Actress Loretta Devine is 70. NBC newsman Harry Smith is 68. Singer Glenn Hughes is 67. Country musician Nick Kane is 65. Actress Kim Cattrall is 63. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL quarterback Jim McMahon is 60. Actress Cleo King is 57. Retired MLB All-Star John Wetteland is 53. Rock singer Serj Tankian (System of a Down) is 52. Figure skater Josee Chouinard is 50. Actress Carrie-Anne Moss is 49. MLB player-turned-manager Craig Counsell is 49. Rock musician Liam Howlett (Prodigy) is 48. Actress Alicia Witt is 44. Singer Kelis is 40. Actor Diego Klattenhoff is 40. TV personality Brody Jenner is 36. Singer Melissa Schuman is 35. Olympic gold medal sprinter Usain Bolt is 33. Actor Carlos Pratts is 33. Actor-comedian Brooks Wheelan is 33. Actor Cody Kasch is 32. Country singer Kacey Musgraves is 31. Actress Hayden Panettiere is 30. Actor RJ Mitte is 27. Actor Maxim Knight is 20.
