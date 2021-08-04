Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Aug. 4

Today’s Birthday (08/04/21). Collaboration is your golden key this year. Disciplined, steady coordination strengthens your partnership. Your team wins this summer, before a professional shift redirects your autumn plans. Falling in love again this winter inspires your career to flower next spring. You’re especially powerful together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Beautify your space for dreamy results. Listen to intuition. New facts dispel old fears. Clean messes and make repairs. Love finds a way.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Study, read and research. Write, craft and share. Communication channels are wide open. News reveals positive changes and possibilities. Adapt them into your story.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You can find what you need. Fulfill lucrative orders. Profits flow; keep your balance positive. Maintain an advantage. Draw upon hidden resources. Invest in success.