Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Aug. 25

Today’s Birthday (08/25/21). Prioritize health and work this year. Build physical strength, endurance and energy with disciplined routines. Career victories this summer lead to autumn switchbacks on your educational path. Your heart is at home this winter, before springtime exploration yields valuable results. Grow and strengthen your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — You may feel sensitive about personal matters. Take it easy. What you need is nearby. Don’t take on more than you can handle. Recharge.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Tranquility beckons. Avoid hassle, noise or expense and lay low. Clean messes. Update plans for shifting circumstances. Review and reassess for best value.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Team participation isn’t always pretty. Get down to business. Stick to tested methods and techniques. Practice diplomacy. Support the group vision. Patiently collaborate.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A professional puzzle challenges. You may want to tear things down to build back stronger. Build on solid bones. Then add beautiful details.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Plan future travels, classes and seminars. Review academic and educational goals. What do you want to learn first? Don’t launch until ready.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Strategize with your partner to navigate a temporary shortfall or financial hurdle. Slow to avoid mistakes. Clarify miscommunications immediately. Postpone unnecessary expenses. Simplify.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Work together to clean a mess. You can see what’s not working. Get back to fundamentals. Coordinate and share the load. Create an inspiring possibility.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets results. Healthy practices grow strength and endurance. One step at a time gets you up a mountain, eventually. Nurture wellness and vitality.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy yourself. Things may not look as expected, especially regarding romance. You can find hidden beauty when you look for it.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Home renovation projects satisfy. You may need to make a mess. Ignore chaos or distractions to focus on practical priorities. Beautify your spaces.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Review and edit creative work. Refine writing or artistic presentations. Polish and beautify from rough draft to final. Build a persuasive story. Less is more.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Focus energy toward lucrative potential. Monitor accounts to maintain positive cash flow around an obstacle or challenge. Find ways to sweeten the pot.
Notable birthdays: Actor Tom Skerritt is 88. Jazz musician Wayne Shorter is 88. Movie director Hugh Hudson is 85. Author Frederick Forsyth is 83. Movie director John Badham is 82. Filmmaker Marshall Brickman is 82. Rhythm-and-blues singer Walter Williams (The O’Jays) is 78. Actor Anthony Heald (held) is 77. Rock singer-actor Gene Simmons is 72. Actor John Savage is 72. Author Martin Amis is 72. Country singer-musician Henry Paul (Outlaws; Blackhawk) is 72. Rock singer Rob Halford is 70. Rock musician Geoff Downes (Asia) is 69. Rock singer Elvis Costello is 67. Movie director Tim Burton is 63. Actor Christian LeBlanc is 63. Actor Ashley Crow is 61. Actor Ally Walker is 60. Country singer Cyrus (AKA Billy Ray Cyrus) is 60. Actor Joanne Whalley is 60.
Rock musician Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) is 59. Actor Blair Underwood is 57. Actor Robert Maschio is 55.