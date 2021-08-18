Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Aug. 18

Today’s Birthday (08/18/21). Link arms with your partner this year. Share the load faithfully to grow. Community connection touches your heart this summer, before changes with your industry require autumn adaptation. Enjoying delicious moments with beloved people this winter inspires a professional blossoming next spring. Lead with your heart.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Take care of business. It may take a mess to get the job done. Words and actions get results now. Keep the balls in motion.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Explore opportunities. Avoid expensive or difficult options. Use your own good judgment. Connect with the world outside. Participate in a larger conversation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Discuss shared finances with your partner. Avoid risky business. Draw upon hidden resources. Balance accounts and work out the details. Share the load.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Work together to refine the plan. Talk about how you want things to be, and get into action. Make notes and sketches. Results satisfy.