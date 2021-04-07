Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, April 7

Today’s Birthday (04/07/21). Friends are your good fortune this year. Collaborate, coordinate and connect for shared strength and resilience. Adapting for educational and travel changes this spring motivates summertime creative expression. Shift income sources this winter, before exploration reveals exciting horizons. It’s all for one and one for all.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Lead with heart. Good fortune flows through social networks and community efforts. Notice dreams and intuition. Adapt plans for new opportunities. Recharge to help others.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your work is gaining respect. You can get whatever you need. Collaborate with friends, allies and associates. Advance professionally with help from friends.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Explorations yield satisfying results. Apply what you’re learning to advance professional goals. Research reveals dreamy opportunities. Consider potential career doors and choose which to open.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with shared finances. Discipline and luck form a lucrative blend. Explore opportunities with profit potential. You can learn what you need to know.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Coordinate for shared support. You and your partner are a powerful team. Lucrative possibilities are worth exploring. Strategize for growth. Collaboration could spark into romance.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Practice makes perfect. Maintain healthy routines for steady improvement. Nurture yourself with good food, exercise and rest. Go for a walk with your sweetheart.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Romance and fun take priority. Enjoy time with family. Play games, sports and music. Practice your favorite hobbies. Exercise in nature scores extra points.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Domestic arts, crafts and organization projects satisfy. It could even get fun. Clean, beautify and prepare the space. Collaborate with someone sweet and share delicious results.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Creativity abounds. Articulate the mission or vision of your project. Animate your ideas with illustrations, graphics or images. Issue statements and commentary. Domestic comforts inspire.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Profits follow the groundwork you’ve laid. Your disciplined efforts are paying off. Profits flow through communication channels. Refine your marketing pitch. Get the word out.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Self-discipline reaps satisfying reward. Pursue a personal passion and take advantage of a lucky break. Dress for success. The doors that open offer profit potential.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider where you’ve been and what’s ahead. Adapt plans for circumstances. Rest and prepare for your next performance. Imagine what could be possible.
Notable birthdays: Country singer Bobby Bare is 86. R&B singer Charlie Thomas (The Drifters) is 84. Former California Gov. Jerry Brown is 83. Movie director Francis Ford Coppola is 82. Actor Roberta Shore is 78. Singer Patricia Bennett (The Chiffons) is 74. Singer John Oates is 73. Former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels is 72. Singer Janis Ian is 70. Country musician John Dittrich is 70. Actor Jackie Chan is 67.
College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett is 67. Actor Russell Crowe is 57. Christian/jazz singer Mark Kibble (Take 6) is 57. Actor Bill Bellamy is 56. Rock musician Dave “Yorkie” Palmer (Space) is 56. Rock musician Charlie Hall (The War on Drugs) is 47. Former football player-turned-analyst Tiki Barber is 46. Actor Heather Burns is 46. Christian rock singer-musician John Cooper (Skillet) is 46. Actor Kevin Alejandro is 45. Retired baseball infielder Adrian Beltre is 42. Actor Sian Clifford is 39. Rock musician Ben McKee (Imagine Dragons) is 36. Christian rock singer Tauren Wells is 35. Actor Ed Speleers is 33. Actor Conner Rayburn is 22.