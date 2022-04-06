Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, April 6

Today’s Birthday (04/06/22). Friends bring good fortune this year. Collaboration and teamwork can create incredible results. Reap extra spring bounty that can help fill a summer gap with shared finances. Autumn harvests replenish shared accounts, before winter shortfalls. Share news, resources and efforts. Propel your team to victory.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Communications channels are wide open. Stay connected. Share support with someone experiencing bad luck, broken dreams or hearts. Listening is more powerful than speaking.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Profitable ideas flow through conversations and connections. Draw upon hidden resources. Resolve financial misunderstandings patiently. Prepare invoices and budgets. Clarify, simplify and coordinate.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Pamper yourself with extra self-care. Try a new style or look. Clean your spaces. Reconnect with nature and sunshine. Treat yourself with kindness and love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Find a quiet spot to read and think. Revise plans to reinforce basic structures. Schedule carefully to keep deadlines and promises. Rest privately.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with friends. Share resources to help others facing difficulty or hardship. Strengthen bonds and relationships. Social connections lead to interesting opportunities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Advance your professional agenda by providing excellence. Don’t try to bend the rules. Assess and quantify results in practical terms. Someone important is paying attention.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Expand territory and widen your exploration. Prioritize practical logistics to steadily advance. Doubts interfere with progress. Avoid impulsive moves. Plot your course carefully.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to strengthen shared finances. You can find the funding to make desired changes. Apply creativity, ingenuity and resourcefulness. Share clever ideas and choose.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Talk with your partner to resolve a challenge. Align on solutions and who will do what. Clean up messes. Invent new possibilities together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health, vitality and fitness. Outdoor activities reconnect you with nature. Good food is good medicine. Recharge, recuperate and rebuild your strength and endurance.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Get creative to solve a puzzle. Connect with your favorite people. Have fun with family and friends. Focus on beauty, goodness and love.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Organize your spaces at home. House cleaning and domestic improvements provide satisfying results. Increase the beauty and comforts of your surroundings. Cook up something delicious.

Notable birthdays: Nobel Prize-winning scientist James D. Watson is 94. Actor Billy Dee Williams is 85. Actor Roy Thinnes is 84. Movie director Barry Levinson is 80. Actor John Ratzenberger is 75. Actor Patrika Darbo is 74. Baseball Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven is 71. Actor Marilu Henner is 70. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Janet Lynn is 69. Actor Michael Rooker is 67. Former U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn., is 66. Rock musician Warren Haynes is 62. Rock singer-musician Black Francis is 57.

Actor Ari Meyers is 53. Actor Paul Rudd is 53. Actor-producer Jason Hervey is 50. Actor Zach Braff is 47. Actor Joel Garland is 47. Actor Candace Cameron Bure is 46. Actor Teddy Sears is 45.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0