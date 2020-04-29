Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, April 29

Today’s Birthday (04/29/20). Spread your wings and fly this year. Strengthen foundational professional infrastructure. Make a financial change this summer, inspiring creative and communication breakthroughs. Sidestep an obstacle along the road. Resolve a winter cash flow crunch before a shared venture pays off. Expand your view for greater understanding.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Avoid controversy and relax. Home and family draw you in. All may not go as expected. Communication resolves a structural breakdown. Talk it over.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Household matters have your attention. Make repairs and upgrades. Slow to listen closely, should miscommunications arise. Provide support for home and family.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Edit, polish and revise creative works. Reinforce structural and foundational elements. Old rules may not work for new situations; if so, invent new rules.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Get inventive. Estimate what’s needed and measure the gap between that and what you have. Expect traffic and shipping delays. Discover new income sources.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Stay sensitive to how changes are affecting others. Listen generously. Communication barriers require navigation. Wait for developments and stay patient. Provide leadership, as needed.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — You can see what’s not working. Misunderstandings propagate more misunderstandings. Find a quiet spot to think. Meditate on potential solutions. Savor private rituals.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Develop new team strategies. Shift procedures for new situations. Adjust, adapt and align forces for a common goal. Support others to transition to new methodologies.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Professional matters take priority. Adjust strategies to adapt to communication barriers and roadblocks. Things may not go as expected. Adapt to recent changes.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Slow for better road conditions. Your educational journey could seem blocked or redirected. Heed the voice of experience. Stick to practical priorities. Conserve resources.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Manage finances to benefit shared accounts. Collaborate patiently. Miscommunication, breakdowns and delays could hamper your plans. Work together to handle short-term priorities.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Share responsibilities. Prioritize basic needs. Resolve miscommunications in the moment or they grow. Treat each other with kindness and patience. Rely on partnership for support.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize work, health and physical fitness. Use gentle pressure, rather than force. Don’t argue with a brick wall. Exercise builds strength and endurance.
Thought for Today: “In any great organization it is far, far safer to be wrong with the majority than to be right alone.” — John Kenneth Galbraith (1908-2006).
Notable birthdays: Actor Keith Baxter is 87. Conductor Zubin Mehta is 84. Disgraced financier Bernard Madoff is 82. Pop singer Bob Miranda (The Happenings) is 78. Country singer Duane Allen (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 77. Singer Tommy James is 73. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., is 70. Movie director Phillip Noyce is 70. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 66. Actor Leslie Jordan is 65. Actress Kate Mulgrew is 65. Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is 63. Actress Michelle Pfeiffer is 62. Actress Eve Plumb is 62. Rock musician Phil King is 60. Country singer Stephanie Bentley is 57. Actor Vincent Ventresca is 54. Singer Carnie Wilson (Wilson Phillips) is 52. Actor Paul Adelstein is 51. Actress Uma Thurman is 50. International Tennis Hall of Famer Andre Agassi is 50. Rapper Master P is 50. Actor Darby Stanchfield is 49. Country singer James Bonamy is 48. Gospel/rhythm-and-blues singer Erica Campbell (Mary Mary) is 48. Rock musician Mike Hogan (The Cranberries) is 47. Actor Tyler Labine is 42. Actress Megan Boone is 37. Actress-model Taylor Cole is 36. Actor Zane Carney is 35. Pop singer Amy Heidemann (Karmin) is 34. NHL center Jonathan Toews is 32. Pop singer Foxes is 31. Actress Grace Kaufman is 18.
