Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, April 22

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Wrap your love around home and family. A new domestic phase arises with this New Moon. A seed planted long ago flowers.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under this New Moon. Share gratitude and appreciation. Reach out for a powerful connection.

Thought for Today: “Demasiada cordura puede ser la peor de las locuras, ver la vida como es y no como debería de ser.” (Too much sanity may be the worst folly, see life as it is and not as it should be.) — Miguel de Cervantes (1547-1616).

Notable birthdays: Actress Estelle Harris is 92. Actor Jack Nicholson is 83. Singer Mel Carter is 81. Author Janet Evanovich is 77. Country singer Cleve Francis is 75. Movie director John Waters is 74. Singer Peter Frampton is 70. Rock singer-musician Paul Carrack (Mike and the Mechanics; Squeeze) is 69. Actor Joseph Bottoms is 66. Actor Ryan Stiles is 61. Baseball manager Terry Francona is 61. Comedian Byron Allen is 59. Actor Chris Makepeace is 56. Rock musician Fletcher Dragge is 54. Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan is 54. Actress Sheryl Lee is 53. Actress-talk show host Sherri Shepherd is 53. Country singer-musician Heath Wright (Ricochet) is 53. Country singer Kellie Coffey is 49. Actor Eric Mabius is 49. Actor Ingo Rademacher is 49. Rock musician Shavo Odadjian (System of a Down) is 46. Rock singer-musician Daniel Johns (Silverchair) is 41. Actor Malcolm Barrett is 40. Actress Cassidy Freeman is 38. Actress Michelle Ryan is 36. Actor Zack Gottsagen is 35. Actress Amber Heard is 34. Singer-songwriter BC Jean (Alexander Jean) is 33. Drummer Tripp Howell (LANCO) is 31. Rapper/singer Machine Gun Kelly is 30.

