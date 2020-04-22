Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, April 22

Today’s Birthday (04/22/20). Fortune favors long-distance expansion this year. Your consistent work is gaining respect. Adjust to summer changes with a joint venture, before a productive creative communication surge. Shift direction with an exploration. A winter income slowdown gets offset by blossoming shared profits. Discover powerful new tricks.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Use creative communications for sales and marketing under this Taurus New Moon. Step into new levels of prosperity. Begin a lucrative phase.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — A new personal phase dawns with this New Moon in your sign. Take charge. Take your talents, capacities and skills to new levels.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle under this New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Practice benefits a philosophical, spiritual and mindful phase. Make long-term plans.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Take a group endeavor to new heights. Breakthroughs in friendship, social networks and community provide cause for celebration under the New Moon.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Professional opportunities shine under this Taurus New Moon. Accept new responsibilities as you prepare. Develop a project from an idea to reality. Innovate and create.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Study with a master. Education, travels and exploration sprout under this New Moon. Consider different views and perspectives. Reach out for a long-distance connection.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family’s nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Support each other through changes or transformations. Partnership blossoms under this New Moon. Begin a new chapter together. Collaborations flower beautifully with nurturing.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your physical moves seem energized. This New Moon sparks growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice for strong performance.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — This New Moon initiates a two-week family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Wrap your love around home and family. A new domestic phase arises with this New Moon. A seed planted long ago flowers.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under this New Moon. Share gratitude and appreciation. Reach out for a powerful connection.
Thought for Today: “Demasiada cordura puede ser la peor de las locuras, ver la vida como es y no como debería de ser.” (Too much sanity may be the worst folly, see life as it is and not as it should be.) — Miguel de Cervantes (1547-1616).
Notable birthdays: Actress Estelle Harris is 92. Actor Jack Nicholson is 83. Singer Mel Carter is 81. Author Janet Evanovich is 77. Country singer Cleve Francis is 75. Movie director John Waters is 74. Singer Peter Frampton is 70. Rock singer-musician Paul Carrack (Mike and the Mechanics; Squeeze) is 69. Actor Joseph Bottoms is 66. Actor Ryan Stiles is 61. Baseball manager Terry Francona is 61. Comedian Byron Allen is 59. Actor Chris Makepeace is 56. Rock musician Fletcher Dragge is 54. Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan is 54. Actress Sheryl Lee is 53. Actress-talk show host Sherri Shepherd is 53. Country singer-musician Heath Wright (Ricochet) is 53. Country singer Kellie Coffey is 49. Actor Eric Mabius is 49. Actor Ingo Rademacher is 49. Rock musician Shavo Odadjian (System of a Down) is 46. Rock singer-musician Daniel Johns (Silverchair) is 41. Actor Malcolm Barrett is 40. Actress Cassidy Freeman is 38. Actress Michelle Ryan is 36. Actor Zack Gottsagen is 35. Actress Amber Heard is 34. Singer-songwriter BC Jean (Alexander Jean) is 33. Drummer Tripp Howell (LANCO) is 31. Rapper/singer Machine Gun Kelly is 30.
