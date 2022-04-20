Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, April 20

Today’s Birthday (04/20/22). Professional growth marks this year. Your disciplined efforts pay extra dividends. Springtime blossoms into personal epiphanies that lead to a summer shift with a partnership. Romance and collaboration flower next autumn, inspiring you to make personal changes next winter. Share gratitude and honors with supporters.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Listen to your professional intuition. The facts you need can be found. Let someone teach you a new trick. Make an important connection.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Widen the scope of your investigation. Expand terrain. Dig into a fascinating subject. Learn through your own experience or that of another. Explore.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Provide resources to a collaborative venture. Advance shared goals and plans. Take advantage of financially favorable conditions. Contribute your potatoes to the pot.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Give support and be supported. Share and connect with your partner. Listen and learn. Follow instructions, intuition and unspoken clues. The attraction is mutual.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take your physical performance to the next level. Healthy practices, delectable meals and rest are foundational elements. Connect with nature for soul food.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Romantic possibilities abound. Beauty inspires you. Get creative to express what’s in your heart. Practice your arts and talents. Weave your magic spell.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Fill your home with love. Clean rooms and spaces. Add details like flowers, delicious flavors and fragrances. Share treats with family and pets.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Possibilities arise in conversation. Solve a puzzle by working together. Get creative to deliver a powerful message. Write, edit and connect. Engage and share.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — A push now can get especially profitable. Listen to intuition and common sense. Money saved is money earned. Simplify. Extra preparation pays off.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Take charge for excellent results. Small victories build confidence that contributes to larger ones. Advance personal projects with love. Inspiration animates your actions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Get into a peaceful groove. Good music inspires private productivity. Consider where you’ve been and what’s ahead. Adjust plans and preparations. Recharge with nature.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Friends spice things up. Share support, consolation and laughter. Teamwork makes everything easier. Connect with your community, tribe or team. Together, you’re formidable.

Notable birthdays: Actor Leslie Phillips is 98. Former Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., is 86. Actor George Takei is 85. Singer Johnny Tillotson is 84. Actor Ryan O’Neal is 81. Bluegrass singer-musician Doyle Lawson (Quicksilver) is 78. Actor Judith O’Dea is 77. Rock musician Craig Frost (Grand Funk; Bob Seger’s Silver Bullet Band) is 74. Actor Gregory Itzin is 74. Actor Jessica Lange is 73. Actor Veronica Cartwright is 73. Actor Clint Howard is 63. Actor Crispin Glover is 58. Actor Andy Serkis is 58. Olympic silver medal figure skater Rosalynn Sumners is 58. Actor William deVry is 54. Country singer Wade Hayes is 53. Actor Shemar Moore is 52. Actor Carmen Electra is 50. Reggae singer Stephen Marley is 50. Rock musician Marty Crandall is 47. Actor Joey Lawrence is 46. Country musician Clay Cook (Zac Brown Band) is 44.

