Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, April 14

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Watch for career advances. Proceed with caution. Don’t gamble with the rent money. Put love into your work and it flowers. Don’t throw money at the problem. A beautiful moment. This is not about money.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Class convenes, and studies get interesting. There’s no accounting for taste. Until the moon changes signs. The next month is good for travel, with Venus in Taurus. Hold out for the best. Be practical. Anticipate disagreement.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Increase your assets. Get out of the office for a few minutes for a break. Know what you’re talking about. Go over the numbers this next month, with Venus in Taurus. Attend to business demands.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Partnerships flow with greater ease over the next several weeks, with Venus in Taurus. Postpone risk-taking. Compromise comes easier. You can afford to be gracious. Enjoy your feminine side. Optimism increases.