Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, April 13

Today’s Birthday (04/13/22). Friends are your greatest strength this year. Collaborate with powerful teams for best results. A bountiful spring harvest cushions unexpected shared summer expenses. Collaborate for shared profits next autumn, and share support with delayed winter cash flow. Community action energizes, connects and inspires.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take care of business. Practice grows skills, strength and endurance. Disciplined efforts build steady progress. Adapt with changes. Focus on long-term solutions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with someone interesting. Give up expectations of how things should be. Enjoy the situation you find yourself in, warts and all. Practice empathy.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Domestic improvement projects satisfy. Make an overdue repair or upgrade. Clean closets and drawers. A little paint goes a long way. Get creative.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Dig into a fascinating subject. Avoid distractions. Develop your ideas. Ignore naysayers or trolls. Write a messy first draft. Polish a diamond in the rough.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — There’s money to be made. The creative process could get messy. Reality may not match the vision. You can get what you need. Simplify and save.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’ve got this. Personal dreams could seem distant. Don’t worry. Clean messes. Focus on here and now. Small changes can make a big difference.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make time for introspection, imagination and meditation. Recharge in peaceful privacy. Revise plans for new circumstances. Go for substance over symbolism. Adjust and adapt.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Participate with a team or community project. Contribute to a cause that benefits many. Friends and family will help. Pull together and celebrate together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Focus on practical professional priorities. It’s not a good time to gamble. Replenish reserves. Prepare thoroughly before launching something new. Develop, polish and beautify.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Determine your direction. Reassess conditions and adjust your itinerary as needed. You can see the unvarnished facts. Review options and choose your road.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to share the load. Show your appreciation for another’s efforts. Adjust around financial shortfalls or delays. Keep contributing to grow your shared venture.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Communicate your way around a misunderstanding with your partner. Don’t fuss over small potatoes. Support each other around a challenge. Choose stability over illusion.

Notable birthdays: Former Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell, R-Colo., is 89. Actor Edward Fox is 85. Actor Paul Sorvino is 83. R&B singer Lester Chambers is 82. Movie-TV composer Bill Conti is 80. Rock musician Jack Casady is 78. Actor Tony Dow is 77. Singer Al Green is 76. Actor Ron Perlman is 72. Actor William Sadler is 72. Singer Peabo Bryson is 71. Bandleader/rock musician Max Weinberg is 71. Bluegrass singer-musician Sam Bush is 70. Rock musician Jimmy Destri is 68. Comedian Gary Kroeger is 65. Actor Saundra Santiago is 65. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Pa., is 62. Chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov is 59. Actor Page Hannah is 58. Actor-comedian Caroline Rhea is 58. Rock musician Marc Ford is 56. Reggae singer Capleton is 55. Actor Ricky Schroder is 52. Actor Bokeem Woodbine is 49. Singer Lou Bega is 47.

