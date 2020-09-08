Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Sept. 8

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Friends come through with solutions. Support the team to grow. Listen and learn. Line up recruits to help. Together you can exceed expectations.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep taking care of business. Anticipate changes and stay flexible. Imagine success and stay in action. Rely on advice from a trusted elder.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Despite a thirst for travel, conditions remain unstable. Study and explore at minimal risk. Learning skills leads to new connections. Make plans for later.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate on a shared financial venture. Generate momentum and motivate action to grow it. Streamline routines for efficiency and ease. Steady contribution adds up.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Connect on a deeper level with your partner. Support and be supported. Compromise with compassion. Listen to another’s view. Express appreciation, gratitude and love.