Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Sept. 7

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities beckon. Take decisive action and profit. Your quick action lets others know they can depend on you. Provide service with a smile.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on personal priorities. An unexpected opportunity is worth pursuing. Others may vie for your attention. Respectfully decline what you can. Advance a passionate cause.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Peaceful productivity suits your mood. Avoid distractions and noise. Organize, plan and coordinate upcoming moves. Make arrangements and prepare. Clean, sort and file.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Unexpected possibilities arise through friends. Social connections open new doors. Accept an invitation for lasting benefits. Rely on and contribute to your community.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of a lucky professional break. Focus on practical foundations. Long-term benefits can develop. Put in the extra effort for an exciting possibility.